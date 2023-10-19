GO PINK WITH PILOT PEN AND INK A HEALTHIER FUTURE DURING BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Pilot continues partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, more than 700 American women are diagnosed with breast cancer. In the spirit of promoting early detection and awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) is continuing its partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation with three of its bestselling pens specially designed with a Breast Cancer Awareness pink ribbon imprinted on the barrel.

"Pilot is proud to support the National Breast Cancer Foundation in its efforts to save lives through early detection and to provide mammograms for those in need. Pilot's premium range of pink ribbon pens are stylish and write incredibly well, making them great pens for an even greater cause," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing at Pilot Pen.

Pilot will donate 10% of gross proceeds from each pink ribbon product sold now through December 31, 2023, up to $130,000, to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for breast cancer education, support and early detection. Show support with pink ribbon versions of the popular G2, Dr. Grip Center of Gravity and Acroball writing instruments.

The Pilot Pink Ribbon line for Breast Cancer Awareness includes:

G2

Think pink with your ink! Pilot's G2 Pink Ribbon packs are pens with purpose. Support breast cancer awareness with the smooth writing, long-lasting Pilot G2 Premium Gel Ink Pen. This fine point pen features a comfortable pink rubber grip and is available in black or pink ink.

Dr. Grip

Fill your prescription for writing comfort with a pen that offers hand happiness and benefits a wonderful cause – the Pink Ribbon Dr. Grip Center of Gravity pens from Pilot. Dr. Grip is ergonomic and designed with perfect weight distribution for comfortable, balanced writing with black ink and a pretty-in-pink cushioned grip.

Acroball

Support breast cancer awareness with the Acroball ballpoint pen which features smear-resistant, advanced ink, in a stunning variety of pink, gold and purple barrel colors. This pen is proven to provide a smooth writing experience even in extreme heat or cold.

About Pilot Corporation of America

Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine-point writing, and currently maintains the top share position in the gel, rolling ball and erasable pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball and FriXion Erasable pen lines, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ball Point pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products. Pilot Pen manufactures and distributes from its state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida; its parent company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of writing instruments in Japan. For more: www.pilotpen.us.

