Hyundai Mobis to exhibit at Japan Mobility Show 2023 for the first time

Hyundai Mobis participates Japan Mobility Show starting from October 26 th to November 5 th to expand Japanese market

Plans to secure new business opportunities with Japanese automakers showcasing strategic products, including electrification, IVI, ADAS, and lamps

Hyundai Mobis poise to strengthen global presence via active participation in global mobility events, following CES ( USA ) and IAA ( Germany ).

SEOUL, South Korea and TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) is making its first appearance at the Japan Mobility Show, previously known as Tokyo Motor Show, aiming to secure new orders from local automakers. Hyundai Mobis anticipates creation of new business opportunities through aggressive sales strategy, in response to the changing environment in the Japanese automotive market, which is in the midst of a transition from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles to future mobility solutions like electrification and autonomous driving.

Hyundai Mobis CI (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Mobis) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Mobis announced on the 19th that it will participate in 'Japan Mobility Show' which will be held in Tokyo, Japan from October 26th to November 5th, showcasing the company's strategic products such as electrification, IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment System), and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This marks the first time that Hyundai Mobis is participating in mobility-related events held in Japan, including the former Tokyo Motor Show.

Hyundai Mobis plans to run its exhibition with a focus on 'private booths' at this year's show to concentrate its efforts on creating new business opportunities. The exhibition venue will also be catered to accommodate pre-invited customer meetings. During the exhibition, Hyundai Mobis will discuss business cooperation plans with key Japanese automakers, including Toyota, Renault Nissan Mitsubishi, and Honda.

While this is the first time for Hyundai Mobis to be participating in a mobility-related event in Japan, the company has supplied products like lamps, chassis, and IVI products to local Japanese automakers in the past. In particular, in the first half of last year, Hyundai Mobis expanded its dedicated local customer organization and recruited two executives with automotive industry expertise to oversee business operations and orders within Japan. These experts have accumulated extensive experience and built networks in the Japanese automotive and component manufacturing industry, having worked in the field for nearly 40 years. The recruitment of these two professionals demonstrates how Hyundai Mobis has been building a strategic foundation to secure new business opportunities in Japan.

In addition, the recent shift towards future mobility in Japan, exemplified by electrification, autonomous driving, and IVI, is being viewed as an auspicious opportunity for Korean automotive suppliers to sign with new business prospects. Hyundai Mobis intends to target Japanese automakers by offering customized solutions that combine core technologies in the field of future mobility with their existing expertise in component production.

Starting with CES in the United States at the beginning of the year, Hyundai Mobis has been actively participating in major mobility events globally, including the IAA in Germany, the Detroit Auto Show in the United States, and now the Japan Mobility Show, in a concerted effort to strengthen its overseas market expansion and order acquisition. Hyundai Mobis recently achieved a significant success by securing a large-scale order with Volkswagen for core electrification components, further signaling a positive outlook towards achieving this year's overseas sales target of 5.36 billion dollars.

Media Contact

Jihyun Han: jihyun.han@mobis.co.kr

Myong Sun Song: sms@mobis.co.kr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis