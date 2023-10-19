Stagwell Celebrates Appointment of Ray Day, Vice Chair and Communications Veteran, as 2025 PRSA Chair

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, congratulates Vice Chair Ray Day, APR, who was elected chair of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for 2025.

A longtime communications professional, Ray joined Stagwell in 2020 after serving as chief communications officer at the Ford Motor Company and IBM. Ray's PRSA appointment, along with other newly elected members of the 2024 Board of Directors, was announced this weekend at PRSA's 2023 Leadership Assembly. He will serve as PRSA Chair-elect in 2024.

"Ray is an integral part of the leadership team at Stagwell as we seek to transform marketing and communications," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "From his work with our blue-chip clients to his leadership in the recently formed Risk & Reputation Unit, Ray is relied on across the network for his expertise as a veteran in the communications field. This is a well-deserved appointment, and we are proud to count Ray as an essential member of the Stagwell team."

"Ray brings to PRSA an extensive background in communications and business and experience working with multinational organizations," said Michelle Olson, APR, 2023 Nominating Committee Chair for PRSA in a release. "He will be a great influence on the future of PRSA and the profession, and his contributions will benefit all of our members."

About Ray Day, APR, Chair-elect:

In his role as Vice Chair of Stagwell, which he joined in February 2020, Ray focuses on communications, public relations, corporate affairs, reputation and directly serves as senior communications counsel for major clients around the world.

He is a recognized voice and leader in communications and public relations, with more than three decades of experience and insights as a chief communications officer. Prior to Stagwell, he served as IBM's CCO, leading the company's global Communications and Corporate Citizenship teams in more than 170 countries. Before IBM, Day was Group Vice President of Communications and served 28 years with Ford. His accomplishments include transforming Ford's communications model working with then CEO Alan Mulally. This led to the biggest improvement ever in the company's corporate reputation and brand strength, and Day was cited as a key part of the Ford transformation in the American Icon business book.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About PRSA

PRSA is the leading professional organization serving the communications community through a network of more than 400 professional and student chapters in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Peru and Puerto Rico. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of premium professional development programs, exclusive networking events and leadership opportunities. Signature events include the Anvil Awards, and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students. For more information, visit www.prsa.org.

