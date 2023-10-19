Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute Recognized on Becker's List of '100 Hospital and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs' for 2023

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute has been named to Becker's Hospital Review's list of "100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs" for 2023. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions of the TGH Cancer Institute to cancer care and research, placing it among the nation's foremost institutions that have earned national recognition for their exceptional work in the field.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

"We are immensely proud to be the only health system in Tampa Bay recognized by Becker's for delivering excellence in cancer care," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Over the past year, our world-class oncology team has continued to drive innovation in the treatment and research of even the most complex cancers. This accolade is a testament to those efforts, as well as the ongoing work of the entire team to increase access to cancer treatment and prevention in West Central Florida and the continued practice of cutting-edge and compassionate care."

Part of the region's leading academic health system, the TGH Cancer Institute is a world-class cancer center providing comprehensive, innovative care. Through groundbreaking therapies and advanced diagnostic imaging tools, the Institute efficiently diagnoses, comprehensively evaluates and treats all forms of cancer, including the rarest cancers.

"Our team at the TGH Cancer Institute understands that our relentless pursuit of breakthrough research and innovation represents a beacon of hope to our patients and their loved ones," said Dr. Eduardo M. Sotomayor, vice president and executive director of the TGH Cancer Institute. "The real, human impact of our work is what inspires and drives our team, and it is that much more rewarding to be recognized by Becker's for the exceptional quality of care we deliver as a result."

Tampa General has hand-selected the country's top cancer specialists, surgeons and researchers to join its multidisciplinary team comprised of experts in radiation oncology, medical oncology/hematology, surgical oncology, bone marrow transplant and cellular therapies, gynecologic oncology, radiology and pathology. Their work is supported by the Institute's ancillary support services, including social work, nutrition, rehabilitation, psychology, genetic counseling, patient navigation and palliative care.

The TGH Cancer Institute has expanded its footprint and impact considerably within the past year, recently opening a 26-bay infusion center. The infusion center is the latest satellite addition in the Brandon, Florida facility which first opened in Fall 2022 and increased access to best-in-class cancer care for the Tampa Bay community.

As a leader in cancer research and clinical innovation, the Institute's researchers are actively developing new and more effective treatments for cancer and offering patients access to a wide range of clinical trials as well as opportunities to try new and promising treatments before they are widely available.

"Our multidisciplinary approach to cancer care ensures that our patients have access to unmatched expertise and the best possible treatment options and outcomes," said Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, executive vice president, chief of oncology and president of the Tampa General Provider Network (TGPN). "We work closely with our patients to develop personalized treatment plans that meet their individual needs and goals and leverage our academic affiliation with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine to continue advancing breakthrough research and treatment."

The TGH Cancer Institute is accredited by the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program established by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). This accreditation recognizes the Institute's adherence to 34 quality care standards and its commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Becker's Hospital Review, a trusted authority in health care news and information, compiles this annual list to showcase organizations that have demonstrated excellence in cancer care. These distinguished institutions are known for their leadership in pioneering clinical trials, groundbreaking research discoveries and their unwavering dedication to expanding access to care while improving patient outcomes.

Inclusion on this list is the latest among several recent achievements for the TGH Cancer Institute, including:

Tampa General and the rest of this year's "100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Oncology Programs" honorees are profiled online here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News and World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic health system's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – in the top 100 nationally in the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and top 25 in Florida in the 2023 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Outpatient Center, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Senior Communications Specialist

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

ehardy@tgh.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital