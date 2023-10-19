ZELLE® SPONSORS FIRST-EVER COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL IN MIAMI

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zelle® joins as a founding sponsor of Country Bay Music Festival, the largest country music festival happening in Miami-Dade County on November 11 - 12. As part of its founding partner sponsorship, Zelle® will provide fans with unforgettable experiences and access to country music's biggest stars. Headliners Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt and Lainey Wilson will perform from the Zelle® Stage and fans will enjoy engaging experiences throughout the two-day festival from inside Purple Paradise, the largest fan activation area at Country Bay Music Festival.

"Experiences like the Country Bay Music Festival – where friends and family can share in the moment and create wonderful memories – are what Zelle® is all about," said Andrea Gilman, chief marketing officer of Early Warning®, the network operator of Zelle®. "Zelle® gives consumers a fast and easy way to send money to friends and family right from their banking app."

Through this new partnership, Zelle® will also provide fans with a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Courtesy of Zelle®, select fans will win passes to watch performances from a private section located on the Zelle® stage. Fans attending the Country Bay Music Festival are invited to spend time with Zelle® in Purple Paradise and engage with the brand on social media for a chance to win exclusive VIP experiences.

"We welcome Zelle® to the Country Bay Music Festival family and are excited about the unique elements they will bring to enhance the overall festival experience for our artists and Miami fans," said Nelson Albareda, CEO, Loud And Live, the live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company producing the event.

To learn more about Country Bay Music Festival, and preview exclusive partnership content, follow Zelle® on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT COUNTRY BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Miami-Dade's largest country music event is happening, the Country Bay Music Festival is set to be staged November 11-12, 2023, on the grounds of the iconic Miami Marine Stadium at Key Biscayne. Headliners include Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lainey Wilson, Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Chris Lane, LOCASH and Elle King, plus Restless Road, Blanco Brown, Josh Ross, Hailey Whitters, David J., and Neon Union. Rising stars rounding out the two-day festival include BRELAND, Alexandra Rodriguez, Nate Smith, Travis Denning, Mackenzie Carpenter, and Jordan Oaks, among others.

The festival offerings also include "The Saloon Experience," a 360-degree country-themed bar complete with mechanical bull; The Country Carnival with the Country Bay Ferris Wheel, high swings, carnival games and indulgent carnival food; Lenny's Line Dancing and the Boots and Beer Garden. For information, please visit https://countrybaymusicfestival.com/

ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing, and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

ABOUT ZELLE®

Zelle® is transforming how money moves, with more than five billion digital payments sent since its launch in 2017. The Zelle Network® connects more than 2,100 bank and credit union brands of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send digital payments to people and businesses they know and trust with an eligible bank account in the U.S. Money is available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle®. To learn more about Zelle® and participating financial institutions in the Zelle Network®, visit www.zellepay.com. Zelle® is brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions.

Zelle® and the Zelle® related marks are property of Early Warning Services, LLC.

