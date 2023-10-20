Introducing UltraPure: Oraimo premium, 270-watt cordless vacuum

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oraimo, a brand focused on premium, high-end smart consumer electronics, is proud to showcase the newest entry to their production line: the Oraimo UltraPure, a lightweight, 270-watt cordless motor vacuum cleaner.

oraimo vacuum cleaner UltraPure (PRNewswire)

Powered by six detachable 2500mAh batteries, users are provided long operation times, untethered during a daily clean. The UltraPure comes with a short recharge time of 2.5 hours ensuring it will remain operation-ready whenever users are in need. A large LED display provides information on the suction mode, battery level, and notifies users in the event of blockage or missing filter, and the UltraPure is self-standing so the amount of closet or pantry space occupied will be minimal.

The UltraPure can be operated in three different modes based on user need: Eco mode, Standard, and Max. In Eco mode, users are provided with a modest 9kPa of suction for lighter items like hair. In Standard mode, suction power is upped to 18kPa for dirt and debris. Finally, Maximum mode supplies 24kPa of suction pression for heavier particulates like pebbles. All the rubbish is collected in a 1-liter container which is also larger than many other well-known vacuum brands, and a HEPA filter keeps dust and particles from re-entering the environment.

Weighing less than 5lbs (2.3kg), the UltraPure is suitable for singled handed use. The lightweight vacuum will do well for those unable to hold heavier appliances for long periods of time. When coupled with the additional accessories, the UltraPure make cleaning hard to reach corners and cracks easier. The Tangle Defender Brush provide resistance to hair and string tangling, so the days of physically removing tangled items from attachment brushes are gone.

The UltraPure releases on October 20th and retails for $139.99 on Amazon.com. oraimo is offering viewers a limited code for 10% off their purchase by going to the Amazon store and using the code "4BJMYDRB" at purchase. The UltraPure comes with a 1-year standard warranty plus a 1-year extended warranty on the official website.

