John O'Leary will join Portland General Electric board of directors, effective January 1, 2024

Portland, Ore., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John O'Leary has been appointed to the Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) ("PGE" or the "Company") board of directors, effective January 1, 2024.

John O’Leary (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome John to the PGE Board," said Jim Torgerson, chair of PGE's board of directors. "John brings deep financial expertise and is at the forefront of the commercial vehicle industry as it transforms and accelerates production of zero-emission vehicles. A seasoned executive and Oregon business leader, John will help us further our operating performance and position the company during period of rapid change."

O'Leary comes to PGE with more than 35 years of leadership and financial experience for truck and electronics manufacturers, including over 20 years of senior leadership experience with Daimler Truck Holding AG, where he is currently a member of the board of management as well as president and chief executive officer of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA). O'Leary is responsible for all aspects of DTNA and its affiliated companies, including Freightliner trucks, Western Star trucks, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation, and Detroit Diesel Corporation. With his understanding of the confluence of the energy and transportation industries, he has helped to accelerate the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles. O'Leary is based at DTNA headquarters in Portland.

Before stepping into his current role, O'Leary served most recently as chief transformation officer and head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. He was also previously senior vice president and chief financial officer at DTNA, with responsibility for operational and strategic controlling, treasury, tax, and IT functions.

O'Leary will serve on the Audit and Risk Committee and the Finance Committee.

