DocJuris and Flextronics Slash Contract Review from 8 Days to 5 Minutes and Win ACC Value Champion Award

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking stride towards efficient contracting, Flextronics successfully revamped its contract review process by embracing DocJuris AI. With an initial focus on streamlining Non-Disclosure Agreements, the collaboration soon broadened its scope to tackle more complex supply chain agreements, leading to a reduction in review first-pass review turnaround time from eight days to five minutes.

DocJuris, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Spotlighting the accomplishment, the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) awarded Flextronics and DocJuris as a Value Champion, an annual award given to a small percentage of technology providers. The ACC is the largest in-house legal network with membership spanning globally.

Henal Patel, CEO of DocJuris, credits the success to the approach adopted in understanding Flextronics' operations around the negotiation of supplier contracts. "Instead of waiting for a lawyer to go through a contract line by line and provide feedback and comments, the AI-driven tool screens contracts against various risks and problematic clauses, for example, and provides a summary of issues for the lawyer to react to and analysis. That's how you go from eight days to five minutes," says Patel.

Lead Corporate Counsel at Flextronics, Iringo Nagy, highlighted the synergy between both teams in identifying the bottleneck agreements that took the longest to process. "The AI-driven contract review tool developed by our legal team and DocJuris has not only streamlined our contract review and negotiation process, but it has also improved facilitating knowledge sharing and enhanced collaboration among team members," remarks Nagy.

By delving deeper into the actual behaviors within the contract review process, DocJuris devised a solution that transcended basic redlining or workflow alterations, effectively distilling the essence of each supplier contract negotiation for swift legal review and action.

Nagy also shared, "Our internal stakeholders submitting contract requests on our internal platform receive a screening report generated by AI in less than five minutes instead of waiting for the lawyer to return a complex redlined draft. They can start contractual discussions immediately."

The journey of transforming contract review at Flextronics also embodies a narrative about the potential of AI in augmenting legal processes without undermining the irreplaceable human element. Patel emphasizes, "We re-engineered not just the process and technology, but also the behavior in terms of how we react to agreements that come back from suppliers."

The collaboration between Flextronics and DocJuris represents not merely a case of technological advancement, but a model showcasing the outcomes possible when innovation is thoughtfully applied to real-world business challenges. The achievement acts as a beacon for other enterprises seeking to enhance their contract management processes through the application of AI and a thorough understanding of existing pain points.

For further insight into how AI technology can be leveraged for contract management efficiencies, Henal Patel invites other corporate legal teams and industries facing similar challenges. "It begins by understanding the behavior within the processes and creatively engineering solutions from there," says Patel.

Media Contacts:

Kirsten LeBouef

Marketing Coordinator

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DocJuris, Inc.