LET THE COUNTDOWN BEGIN! KFC WRAPS ARE BACK STARTING NOV. 12 AT 2 FOR $5

KFC adds a NEW Mac & Cheese Wrap to the lineup and introduces the family-sized Colonel's Homestyle Brownie

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Nov. 12 KFC is bringing back its fan-favorite Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps, first introduced earlier this year, at the same finger lickin' good deal of two craveable wraps for just $5. Even more exciting? KFC is adding a new KFC Mac & Cheese Wrap to the lineup.*

Mark your calendar! Fan-favorite Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps are BACK starting November 12, at only 2 for $5. An all-new KFC Mac & Cheese Wrap is also being added to the wraps lineup, which includes the KFC Classic Wrap and KFC Spicy Slaw Wrap. (PRNewswire)

KFC Wraps were a hit with customers when they were first introduced at KFC restaurants across the country in February of this year and fans have been begging for their return. The new lineup features:

The NEW Mac & Cheese Wrap , featuring an Extra Crispy™ fried chicken tender topped with KFC's rich and gooey cheddar mac & cheese and finished with a sprinkle of three-cheese blend.

The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap , which covers an Extra Crispy™ tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crunchy pickles.

The Classic Chicken Wrap, a hand-breaded Extra Crispy™ tender, crunchy pickles and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

"Since we introduced KFC Wraps earlier this year, others have followed with their versions – but why go to a burger chain for a fried chicken wrap, when you can get a craveable wrap with KFC's world-famous fried chicken?" said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "Our KFC Wrap lineup offers more variety with three finger lickin' good flavors, at the same incredible value of 2 for $5. Mark your calendars for November 12th!"

Whether you're looking for a lunch that won't break the bank, a dinner on the go after a packed day or a filling midday snack, it's always a good time for KFC Wraps. Starting Nov. 12 order your two favorite wraps on the KFC mobile app, online at KFC.com or in KFC restaurants for just $5.* A KFC Wraps combo will also be available for $8.49,* featuring your choice of two wraps (available in classic, spicy or mac & cheese), a medium drink and an individual serving of Secret Recipe Fries.

Starting Nov. 12 KFC is also introducing the family-sized Colonel's Homestyle Brownie, an all-new fudgy brownie that's rich and moist with a homestyle taste. Big enough to share with the family, this chocolate chip brownie is perfect as an end to any KFC meal or as a ready-to-go dessert for all occasions, whether it be date night, relaxing with friends or for dessert at any holiday celebration. Customers can add the new brownie to the $20 Fill Up Box or any bucket meal for just $5 ($6.99 à la carte).**

KFC customers can use Quick Pick Up to order their KFC favorites ahead of time and pick up their order on KFC's dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf.

*Available at participating locations starting 11/12. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party ordering websites. Tax, tip and fees extra.

**Prices and participation may vary.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 28,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM ). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Coming to participating restaurants nationwide on November 12 is the KFC Colonel’s Homestyle Brownie—an all-new, family-size, chocolate chip brownie that’s rich and moist with a made-from-scratch style taste. (PRNewswire)

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken