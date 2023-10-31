Medline recognizes SHARE Cancer Support as its first Pink Glove Grant recipient

New York-based charity awarded $25,000 grant in support of their breast cancer awareness efforts

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced SHARE Cancer Support as the recipient of its first-ever Pink Glove Grant. SHARE will receive a $25,000 grant from the Medline Foundation to help fund their program and expand breast cancer awareness within the Hispanic community.

SHARE Cancer Support receives Medline's inaugural Pink Glove Grant (PRNewswire)

Across the nation, health outcomes disproportionately impact under resourced communities. This year, the Medline Foundation launched the inaugural "Pink Glove Grant," supported by the proceeds from the sale of Medline's Pink Sense Nitrile Exam Gloves.

SHARE will use the grant to provide information—in English and Spanish – on free cancer screenings and mammograms, to help improve breast cancer diagnosis.

"It is so wonderful to be recognized by Medline for SHARE's work in the community. This grant will go directly toward aiding individuals affected by breast cancer through peer support, in-person groups and helplines. A growing body of research literature establishes a clear link between support and improved psychological and medical outcomes which has always been at the core of SHARE's mission," said Carol Evans, CEO and Executive Director, SHARE Cancer Support.

Since 2005, Medline's breast cancer awareness campaign has been committed to supporting community-centered solutions that provide an immediate impact for addressing health inequalities within breast cancer care. This community collaboration works with experts to provide essential resources, helps re-direct adverse outcomes and improves the well-being of people, families and the community at large.

"We are proud to present the Pink Glove Grant to an organization that demonstrates a strong dedication to aiding communities and individuals affected by breast cancer," said Karen Frey, senior philanthropy manager, Medline. "SHARE's values align with the purpose of this grant by directly addressing health inequities by providing free education and resources to those who have boundaries to access."

Learn more about how Medline is advancing health equity at https://www.medline.com/about-us/esg/people-communities/.

About SHARE

SHARE is a national nonprofit that supports, educates, and empowers anyone who has been diagnosed with breast or gynecologic cancers, and provides outreach to the general public about signs and symptoms. We are a compassionate community of knowledgeable survivors, those living with cancer, and healthcare professionals.

SHARE is dedicated to serving people of all races and cultures, backgrounds and identities. Because no one should have to face breast, ovarian, uterine, cervical or metastatic breast cancer alone.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 36,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medline