Sigma Defense Expands Perry Operations, Fueling Economic Growth

PERRY, Ga., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems, a leading innovator in defense technology, has officially broken ground on its state-of-the-art production facility in Perry, Georgia. This significant expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to advancing Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions. The new facility is set to create more than 30 new jobs in the region in 2024 with additional jobs projected beyond, further enhancing the local economy.

The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by Sigma Defense Systems executives, employees, and community leaders, took place on October 27th, 2023. Perry Mayor Randall Walker, along with other local officials, expressed their support and appreciation for Sigma Defense's investment in the community.

Mayor Walker shared his excitement about the project, saying, "Sigma Defense Systems has a long history of innovation and commitment to our community. This new facility is a testament to their dedication to advancing defense technology and creating jobs right here in Perry. We're proud to have them as a partner in our community and look forward to the positive impact this expansion will bring."

Sigma Defense Systems is recognized for its cutting-edge solutions and technologies that are vital to the modern defense landscape. The new facility in Perry will significantly enhance the company's capabilities to support the development of critical JADC2 and C5ISR systems. These systems play a crucial role in ensuring efficient and secure communications and data exchange for the armed forces. The expansion not only bolsters Sigma Defense Systems' position in the defense industry but also provides valuable employment opportunities to the local community. With the addition of up to 30 new jobs, the company is contributing to the economic growth and vitality of Perry and the surrounding areas.

Scott Ritchie, Co-founder and Executive Vice President & Systems General Manager of Sigma Defense Systems stated, "Sigma Defense Systems is proud to be a part of the Perry community, and we are excited to embark on this expansion journey. We believe that the cutting-edge technology developed in this facility will have a significant impact on our national defense capabilities. At the same time, we are pleased to be able to provide valuable job opportunities to the local workforce, fostering economic growth in the region."

The new production facility is expected to be operational in April 2024 with Sigma Defense Systems reaffirming its commitment to delivering advanced defense solutions while making a positive impact on the local economy.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. For more information visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

