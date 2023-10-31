Unison takes important steps with PRISM, VAO, and Unison Marketplace to elevate user experience.

DULLES, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unison, a leading provider of software and insights for government agencies and contractors worldwide, is streamlining the procurement process for Unison's products and services based on recent customer requests. Unison took the important step of modifying the General Services Administration (GSA) schedules of its product offerings, PRISM, and the Virtual Acquisition Office (VAO), to include Unison Marketplace. Unison Marketplace is a comprehensive online platform optimizing government Buyers' sourcing of products and services by ensuring timely acquisitions at the best price.

On September 15th, Unison finalized a Unison Software GSA schedule modification to include Unison Marketplace in the PRISM offering. This change allows customers utilizing the company's Software as a Service (SaaS) to gain unlimited access to the Unison Marketplace, regardless of the number of PRISM buyer seats, at no additional cost.

In addition, Unison successfully modified the Virtual Acquisition Office, LLC GSA schedule to include the Unison Marketplace in the VAO offering. This modification enables customers with a VAO subscription to have unlimited access to the Unison Marketplace, regardless of the number of VAO licenses, without incurring additional charges.

Greg Young, General Manager, commented on the updates: "These enhancements reflect Unison's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that streamline government operations, addressing the evolving needs of our user base across our comprehensive product suite."

These critical steps underscore Unison's dedication to transforming government operations. Serving all 15 cabinet-level federal agencies and supporting over 200,000 users, the company remains a pivotal player in offering essential software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide.

Unison is committed to transforming the way governments work. As the leading provider of software and insights to government agencies, program offices, and contractors worldwide, Unison provides government professionals with the tools they need to make informed decisions, generating greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability. To learn more about Unison, please visit https://www.unisonglobal.com/

