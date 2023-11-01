Plex Brings First-Ever Integrated Community Features to Global Streaming

'Discover Together' Exits Beta; Now Available to All Plex Users

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plex , the most comprehensive entertainment platform, today has launched the streaming industry's first integrated community feature with "Discover Together." By sharing ratings, watchlists, watch history, and comments among friends on Plex, streaming audiences now have personalized, human discovery for movies, episodic shows, shorts, documentaries and more across the entire streaming universe.

In beta for the last year with 150,000 early participants on mobile and web, Discover Together is now available worldwide across all devices and platforms to over 20 million monthly active Plex users. The feature set is designed to create a more social entertainment experience, enabling users to discover and decide what to watch on any platform based on ratings and activity from people they know and trust in real life. Located within the Discover section of Plex alongside the Trending feature launched last year, it includes:

Activity: Users can see what their friends and family are watchlisting, watching, reviewing, and rating in their Activity Feed. They can also watchlist from, comment on, and click through any item in their activity feed to start watching.

People: Under People, users can see their current friends and family, search for others, and see friend recommendations from Plex based on shared friends and their personal discoverability.

Profile: Users can now see in their Profile section their watch history, watchlist, ratings, and friends. They can also edit their privacy settings to varying degrees of discoverability.

Friends History: When clicking into any movie or show on Plex and/or through its Universal Search, users will see whether any friends have watchlisted, rated, or watched that specific piece of content.

"Really good discovery has to have a social component, and we believe it needs to be integrated directly into the streaming experience to be useful," said Keith Valory, Plex CEO. "Viewers are more likely to watch recommendations from people they know and trust, and to integrate that into the viewing experience is surprisingly something that has not been done before. At Plex, we are focused on bringing viewers the simplest, most efficient, and most enjoyable way to discover great new content they'll love. Discover Together is a huge milestone for us in this quest, but it will only get better and better from here."

Discover Together is free and available now on Plex online and on any device that offers the Plex app, including streaming media players (Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, Roku), smart TVs (LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO), smartphones, tablets, game consoles, and more.

About Plex

Plex is the only global streaming media destination that allows entertainment fans to discover, discuss, rate, and watch TV shows and movies from all available platforms. A personalized hub for entertainment, Plex enables its users to create universal watchlists across all streaming services, as well as share and view content insights and ratings with friends and the broader Plex community—all while enjoying personalized recommendations based on viewing habits. With free ad-supported TV shows and movies, FAST channels, and Live TV, there is something for everyone on Plex—and beyond. Available in 180+ countries and 81 languages, Plex leads the streaming industry with international and foreign language content.

Plex is independently owned and has partnered with the biggest names in entertainment, including A+E, A24, AMC, BBC, FOX, Hallmark, Lionsgate, NBC Universal, Paramount Global, PBS, Warner Brothers Discovery, and more. For more, visit https://www.plex.tv, and follow @plex on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

