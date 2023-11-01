ZLINE Introduces New Line of Professional Gas Ranges Offering an Inspired and Elevated Culinary Experience at Home

Designed with timeless style, superior craftsmanship and refined functionality, the new line of gas ranges brings professional-level cooking capabilities to the everyday kitchen

RENO, Nev., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZLINE – the attainable luxury brand that revolutionized drop shipping kitchen and bath appliances – today unveiled an entirely new line of Professional Gas Ranges (SGR). Meticulously designed from the ground up with an emphasis on style and reliability, the new ranges feature a traditional, timeless design that exudes luxury and elevates the culinary experience at home.

Two models are available to start: a 30 in. 4.2 cu. ft. 4 Burner Gas Range with Convection Gas Oven (SGR30) and a 36 in. 5.2 cu. ft. 6 Burner Gas Range with Convection Gas Oven (SGR36), both available in a 430-grade stainless steel finish.

Both ranges feature cooktops with Italian-made gas burners with a newly added auto-reignition feature that easily ignites and automatically reignites for improved temperature control and safety. The professional style burners offer up to 15,000 BTUs of cooking power, giving users the flexibility to reach lower temperatures to simmer or higher temperatures to sear and sauté.

The 36 in. model also features a dual function brass burner that allows users cooking power as low as 1,000 BTUs up to a powerful 20,000 BTUs to dial in the perfect temperature no matter the dish. Not only do the burners feature superior heat control and offer a premium cooking experience, they also come with an industry-first lifetime warranty.

"Our newest Professional Gas Ranges were specifically crafted by our team to inspire culinary mastery, offer a more convenient and enhanced cooking experience, and make the kitchen a truly luxurious centerpiece of the home," said Brit Angelesco, ZLINE Executive Director. "With stunning style and refined functionality, the new ranges can handle any culinary challenge whether customers are cooking for a solo night in or preparing a meal for the entire family."

Additional features in the new SGR line include:

Large Oven Interiors - Provide extra space for dishes and an overall quieter experience during longer cooks and bakes.

StayPut Oven Door Hinges - Designed to support the full weight of the oven door, the hinges offer additional convenience and safety when inserting or removing items from the oven.

Smooth Glide Ball-Bearing Oven Racks - Durable ball-bearing oven racks provide extra convenience and ease when working with larger dishes.

Stainless Steel Oven Burners - Tubular bake and broil burners are designed for optimal gas combustion that allows for even heat distribution.

Premium Oven Insulation - 3-layered glass and an aluminum mesh seal offer superior heat retention and a consistent temperature, creating perfectly cooked dishes every time.

Dual Oven Lights - Dual halogen lighting, controlled by a switch conveniently located on the front control panel, illuminates the oven's interior so users can check on food without sacrificing oven temperatures .

Minimal Cleaning - The hand-finished porcelain one-piece cooktop allows for easy cleaning and maintenance so users can worry less about clean-up and focus on their delicious meal.

LP Conversion Kit - Comes equipped with a conversion kit to convert from natural gas to liquid propane (must be done by a professional), offering versatility with cooking preference.

Manufacturer Warranty - One-year parts and service warranty.

These gas ranges are also ETL-listed and have been rigorously tested for quality and safety to reflect the highest standard in luxury appliances. ZLINE has plans to expand the line in the future with additional sizes and finishes to cater to even more homeowners.

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, ZLINE appliances are all designed and shipped here in the United States. ZLINE drop-ships all of its products directly from its own warehouses around the country, allowing them to pass along savings and expedited shipping times to their customers.

ZLINE Professional Gas Ranges start at $2,599.95 for the 30 in. model and $3,299.95 for the 36 in. model and will be available for purchase at Amazon, Lowe's, The Home Depot, Wayfair and other major retailers.

To learn more about ZLINE's new gas ranges and other products, visit www.ZLINEkitchen.com.

About ZLINE

Founded in 2007 by Founder and President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based in Reno, Nevada, with additional locations in Ohio and Tennessee. ZLINE provides an elevated, luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures at an attainable price. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team here in the United States. With refined attention to detail and timeless style, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

