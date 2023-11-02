Datadog Announces 2023 Report on Real-World Container Use, Reveals Rise in Serverless Containers

46% of container organizations now run serverless containers, up from 31% two years ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today unveiled the findings of its fifth annual report, 10 Insights on Real-World Container Use . To understand the state of the container ecosystem, Datadog examined data from more than 2.4 billion containers run by tens of thousands of customers.

Datadog logo (PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Datadog's report found that serverless containers continue to rise in popularity—46% of container organizations now run serverless containers, up from 31% two years ago—as teams look to improve developer productivity.

Other key findings from the report include:

The adoption of Arm processor-based compute for containerized workloads has more than doubled over the past year.

Sizing workloads remains a challenge for organizations as more than 65% of Kubernetes workloads are utilizing less than half of their requested CPU and memory.

Usage of GPU-based compute on containerized workloads—which is used to efficiently train machine learnings and large language models (LLMs), perform inferences and process large datasets— has increased 58% year-over-year.

"We are continuing to see organizations move to serverless containers for the benefits of improving productivity and agility while reducing operational overhead and cloud costs," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "With the serverless approach, organizations don't have to provision or manage the infrastructure needed to run, maintain and scale the containers. This strategy also comes with cost benefits as cloud providers manage the serverless containers and therefore can optimize resource utilization and cloud spend."

10 Insights on Real-World Container Use is available now. For the full results, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/container-report/ . To learn how Datadog helps companies monitor and secure their containerized environments, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/container-monitoring/ .

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

