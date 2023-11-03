BUILD-A-BEAR'S NEW HOLIDAY FILM 'GLISTEN AND THE MERRY MISSION' OPENS THIS WEEKEND IN THEATERS

Viewers at Early Showing Share Smiles, Giggles and Awe for Brand's New Holiday Movie, In Theaters Now for a Limited Time

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The much anticipated, new animated holiday film by Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), is now playing at select Cinemark theaters. Build-A-Bear recently hosted a private showing of the movie in St. Louis to kick off this weekend's theatrical release, and the feedback from kids and parents alike is overwhelmingly positive and included laughing, smiles, gasping and applause. Early reviews of the movie note its charm and good cheer, as Glisten and the Merry Mission is on its way to becoming one of the season's favorite holiday movies for families.

“This is my new favorite holiday movie,” from a six-year-old attendee at the movie’s first showing event in St. Louis. (PRNewswire)

Special Free Child's Ticket Promotion:

In collaboration with exclusive theater partner, Cinemark, Build-A-Bear is offering families a free kid's Glisten and the Merry Mission movie ticket when they create and purchase their own furry friend, including the newly released Merry Mission plush collection, at a participating Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Where to Watch:

Glisten and the Merry Mission is now playing at select Cinemark theaters across the U.S. Tickets are now available for purchase by visiting Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

About the Movie:

Glisten and the Merry Mission follows a young elfling, Marzipan, and her mother Cinnameg, the newly minted manager of Santa's troubled North Pole workshop. Marzipan must believe in the magic of the season to help save Christmas, which leads to the adventure of a lifetime and the search to rediscover the enchanted snow deer, Glisten. The pursuit of their merry mission is aided by Santa and a colorful cadre of reindeer and elves. The film features a variety of award-winning celebrity voice talent including Leona Lewis, Julia Michaels, Dionne Warwick, Freddie Prinze Jr., Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus and Trinity Bliss.

The new film, rated "G" for General Audiences, is expected to have a multi-generational appeal, as a visit to Build-A-Bear Workshop has become a holiday tradition for both kids and 'kids at heart' to create special memories.

Guests can visit the Glisten and the Merry Mission website to learn more about the movie release, watch the trailer and sign up for special promotions and upcoming events. Build-A-Bear and Cinemark will also be hosting Glisten and the Merry Mission special events at select theaters with appearances by Glisten the mascot featuring unique bear building experiences with plush versions of characters from the movie. Find out more at Build-A-Bear® | Glisten and the Merry Mission Movie (buildabear.com) .

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

“Kids will eat it up. As a parent, you can have a nice trip to the theater with your kiddos. They’ll be entranced, and you’ll be won over by the movie’s tender humor and innocent charm.” – The Aisle Seat || “This animated Christmas movie for kids is still sweetly charming, adorably silly, and full of good cheer.” – Common Sense Media (PRNewswire)

“This movie was so awesome, Grizz is my favorite character, I give it two thumbs up” from an eleven-year-old moviegoer. (PRNewswire)

“I ‘lub’ Glisten” from three-year-old attendee at the St. Louis private showing of Glisten and the Merry Mission. (PRNewswire)

