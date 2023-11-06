Priceline Launches Black Friday Savings Extravaganza with Deals for as much as 99% Off

Priceline's BIGGEST Black Friday hotel sale ever includes deals for 30% or more off select hotels, 35% off select vacation packages and mystery coupons

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the countdown to the holiday season begins, Priceline kicks off its Black Friday Early Access Sale today with three weeks of unbeatable travel savings. Starting with 30% or more at over 10,000 hotels across 80+ countries, Priceline is offering even bigger deals on hotels than ever before, plus exclusive savings on some of our most popular destinations, such as a $100 resort credit with select Mexico and Caribbean hotel bookings, 20% or more off top ski destinations and 60% or more off select Las Vegas Hotel Express Deals®.

Priceline will unveil its holiday savings in three waves now through Cyber Monday for even more opportunities to save big. Additional offers include 20% or more off top all-inclusive vacation packages, as much as 50% off rental cars, sitewide savings on Express Deals®, and instant Priceline VIP status upgrades to keep the savings going all year-long.

To provide even more savings opportunities, Priceline partnered with some of the biggest names in travel. Partner offers include 35% or more off select Marriott vacation packages, two months free with CLEAR, up to $2,000 in onboard cruise credits and more.

Plus, Priceline's Mystery Coupons are back this year – giving email subscribers even more chances to score major savings with two opportunities to receive mystery coupons for as much as 99% off Hotel Express Deals®.

"We curated an extensive lineup of sitewide savings on customer favorites and top destinations paired with special product offers to make travel more affordable and convenient," said Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline. "Whether heading home for the holidays or booking an end of year vacation, Priceline's goal is to get travelers to their happy place for a happy price this holiday season."

Early Access Offers:

Save 30% or more on select hotels (11/6–11/27/23) Subscribe by 11/20/23 11:59 pm EST Emails will be sent to subscribers on 11/21/23 and 11/26/23 All subscribers will receive a mystery coupon, with 4,000 lucky subscribers getting 99% off, 6,000 getting 50% off, and 10,000 getting 25% off. All other Email Insiders will get 10% off.

Save as much as 50% on Rental Car Express Deals ® (11/6–11/19/23) Book any flight, hotel, or package deal and earn a VIP status upgrade through 3/31/24. Code: VIPBF (valid anywhere a coupon is accepted)

Code: VIPBF (valid anywhere a coupon is accepted)

Save 20% or more on top all-inclusive destinations when you bundle hotel and flight (11/6–11/27/23) Book a cruise and snag a balcony for the price of an oceanview (11/6–11/13/23) Get up to $2,000 onboard credit to spend at sea (11/13–11/20/23)

Earn a $100 statement credit and 5K bonus points when you sign up for a Priceline VIP Rewards ™ Visa ® Card (11/6–11/27/23)

Get two months free (including family!) when you sign up for CLEAR (11/6–11/27/23)

Save 25% or more on airport parking with The Parking Spot (11/6–11/30/23)

Black Friday Savings:

Get $100 resort credit with select Mexico and Caribbean hotel booking (11/20–11/24/23)

Save 20% or more on top ski hotels (11/20–11/24/23)

Save 60% or more on select Las Vegas Hotel Express Deals ® (11/20–11/24/23)

Get up to $2,000 onboard credit + bonus travel credit on select cruise bookings (11/20–11/27/23)

Save 35% or more on select Marriott vacation packages (11/20–11/24/23)

Save up to 25% on select rental cars (11/20–11/27/23) Code: EXPERIENCES10 (exclusions apply)

Code: BFCM10 (valid anywhere a coupon is accepted)

Cyber Monday Flash Deals:

*Each deal is available to the first 500 customers

Available: 11/27/23 9:00 am – 12:59 pm EST



Code: CYBERMON15 (valid anywhere a coupon is accepted)

Available: 11/27/23 1:00 pm – 4:59 pm EST



Code: CYBERMON20 (valid anywhere a coupon is accepted)

Available: 11/27/23 5:00 pm – 11:59 pm EST



Code: EXPRESSDEALS20

To check out all of Priceline's holiday deals, visit Priceline.com or download the Priceline app.

About Priceline

Priceline , part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], has been a leader in online travel for twenty-five years. Priceline's proprietary deals technology pairs negotiation with innovation to analyze billions of data points to generate deep discounts for customers they can't find anywhere else. Travelers have access to millions of hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and experiences from trusted brands in over 116 countries around the world, 24/7 customer service and incremental savings when becoming a Priceline VIP. By making affordable travel within reach for all, Priceline helps millions of customers each year be there for the moments that matter to them. Because where your happy place meets your happy price, that place is Priceline.

