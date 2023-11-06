Wonder Togs™ announces Talkin' Tees™ for Kids

The groundbreaking apparel-tainment clothing brand blends technology and fashion to bring a child's wardrobe to life

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Togs™, a new high-tech lifestyle brand that blends technology and fashion to bring a child's wardrobe to life, is launching in time for the 2023 holiday season with its first product, Talkin' Tees™. With just one tap of a phone, the U.S.-sewn organic cotton t-shirts are designed to surprise and delight kids ages two to six with musical and educational entertainment.

The magical tap-and-play Talkin' Tees™ feature zoo animals that come to life by tapping a phone to the Wonder Patch, which is safely sewn into the bottom of the shirt and powered by NFC (Near Field Communication) technology. This unlocks two original catchy tunes, such as 'Dance Like an Alligator,' and animated fun facts hosted by Popsicle Penguin.

"We think the time is right for technology, fashion, and education to come together," said Olivia Putterman, mom and co-founder of Wonder Togs™. "Talkin' Tees are more than just clothing, they provide a means for imagination and learning."

The three zoo animals available for the holiday season include Gerry Giraffe, Kiki Koala, and Ali Gator. The t-shirts are made from ultrasoft organic cotton and shipped in sustainable packaging. The unisex shirts are available in sizes 2-6 at www.wondertogs.com and will arrive in time for the holidays. The cost per t-shirt is $35.

"Clothing can be either a daily chore for kids or a unique opportunity to encourage curiosity and learning," said Jessica Landzberg, Wonder Togs™ co-founder. "Our tees are carefully crafted to inspire wonder, engage young minds, and foster a love for learning."

Wonder Togs™ partnered with a robust creative and musical team of Nashville songwriters, performers, and producers to develop the catchy musical compositions.

Landzberg said the company has more content and products in the development pipeline, including pajamas and backpacks.

Wonder Togs is a Delaware Corporation, founded by four collaborators: fashion and retailer entrepreneurs Jessica Landzberg and Olivia Putterman, along with two veteran creative marketers, Brian Clever and Norty Cohen. Both Landzberg and Putterman, who initially met during undergrad at Washington University in St. Louis, worked in retail consulting and went on to become the founders of a sustainable women's apparel brand. For additional information, visit www.wondertogs.com or follow us on Instagram @wonder.togs.

