AI and the Design and Make Platform take the main stage at Autodesk University

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) kicks off Autodesk University (AU), the company's annual design and make conference. Over three days, 10,000 of the world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators will unite to learn and gain inspiration for the next iterations of the buildings we live and work in, the cars we drive and the bridges we cross, the products we rely on, and the movies and games that inspire us. The event is available online, live and on-demand, with a free digital pass.

Launched on Sphere in Las Vegas, Autodesk and Marvel teamed up with The Mill to design and make an ad inspired by Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels.” Ad rendering image courtesy of The Mill. (PRNewswire)

"Las Vegas will once again be an incredible backdrop for Autodesk University where we're revealing how Autodesk is bringing AI to life and how our Design and Make Platform is taking us closer to the cusp of a new era," said Autodesk President and CEO Andrew Anagnost.

Making its debut at AU is Autodesk AI, technology available in Autodesk products and native to its Design and Make Platform. It unlocks creativity, helps solve problems, and eliminates non-productive work across the industries that design and make the world around us.

"AI done well has transformative power to unlock capacity no one thought existed," said Anagnost.

Autodesk's Design and Make Platform, consisting of Autodesk Platform Services and three industry clouds, Forma, Fusion, and Flow, unifies cross-industry data, and workflows. By taking an AI-first, data-driven approach to its platform, Autodesk is committed to delivering innovative solutions with speed and scale, while paving the way for unprecedented advancements and breakthroughs for customers.

Additional Autodesk AI capabilities will be unveiled at AU. New enhancements include tools that automate project documentation and drawings; CNC toolpath creation that significantly reduces programming time; machine learning that informs an essential part of every project in the built environment; media production scheduling; scene manipulation and more.

To demonstrate the power of Autodesk's Design and Make Platform and welcome customers to Las Vegas, Autodesk debuted an activation inspired by Marvel Studios' "The Marvels," featuring one of the film's beloved characters. The ad launched on Sphere. Autodesk and Marvel teamed up with The Mill, a renowned visual effects studio, to design and make the ad with the help of Autodesk Maya. Top animation, VFX, and entertainment studios use Autodesk's Design and Make Platform to create many of today's hottest games, TV shows, and blockbusters, like "The Marvels."

Opportunities for innovators to share, learn, and grow together

AU 2023 includes more than 600 learning sessions with industry and product experts including mainstage sessions, panel discussions, thought leadership presentations, and Autodesk product briefings and trainings.

More than 100 sessions will be led by Autodesk customers and partners demonstrating the difference Autodesk tools have made in society and around the world, in projects such as a massive bird park in a Singapore nature reserve, the largest airport in Latin America, and transforming the Las Vegas Strip into a track for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Additionally, more than 50 sessions, industry demos, a design-thinking workshop, and meetups are dedicated to AI. An AI track is also available to help attendees identify sessions related to this important technology.

Even when Autodesk University is over, the learning continues as AU offers free year-round access to on-demand sessions, professional development, and inspirational industry talks. Learn more about on-demand learning here.

Advancing workforce equity at AU

As part of AU 2023, Autodesk is advancing its commitments to a more equitable world.

Announced today, Autodesk contributed $1 million to Group Effort Initiative (GEI), an organization launched and financed by actors, producers, and entrepreneurs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. GEI's mission is to create a pipeline for members of underrepresented communities to get real experience that supports lasting careers within the entertainment industry. Through this funding, GEI was able to triple the number of trainings and networking events it typically offers to its participants. Reynolds will discuss the impact of the funding and have a conversation with Autodesk's COO Steve Blum around the inevitability of change and the need to embrace it during Tuesday's program.

About Autodesk

The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk's Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Autodesk AI and the Autodesk Design and Make Platform and are not intended to be a promise or guarantee of future availability of products, services, or features but merely reflect our current plans based on factors currently known to us. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of Autodesk are included in Autodesk's Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Autodesk disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Autodesk and the Autodesk logo are registered trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document. © 2023 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

CONTACT: emily.mcnab@autodesk.com

(PRNewsfoto/Autodesk, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.