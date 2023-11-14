Homedics® Announces Launch of New 3-in-1 Calming Cushion for Newborns

Leading Global Manufacturer of Wellness Offerings Introduces New Multifunctional Product That Provides a Safe, Thoughtful Solution for Parents and Babies

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading holistic health and wellness brand, Homedics ®, today announced the launch of their 3-in-1 Calming Cushion, a science-backed, multifunctional baby lounger and docking station for newborns that makes the most of those early mornings, late nights and everything in between. Designed as a transitional tool for babies, Homedics' latest essential provides parents with peace of mind when helping to soothe and relax their newborn in their earliest stages of life.

The Calming Cushion's 3-in-1 features combine the essential newborn necessities:

Provides a safe, snuggling sensation

Synchronized sound and vibration to mimic conditions of the womb

Innovative breathable design for safety

With a unique shape that hugs and secures a baby's full body, the Calming Cushion helps comfort and relieve anxious babies, providing familiar safety at home or away. The cushion is also equipped with four synchronized sound and vibration options (heartbeat, shushing, womb, and white noise) made to mimic the conditions of the womb through sound and feel. Designed by sleep experts, these sounds and rhythmic vibrations have a soothing effect and can even calm irritable babies by making their transition from the womb to the world much more seamless.

In addition to its calming effects, the cushion is also equipped with an innovative breathable design for safety. The multifunctional cushion has sturdy foam walls, air flow channels, and breathable mesh fabric to prevent the risk of potential suffocation. The Calming Cushion also includes a bottom buckle that can be opened for additional length to fit as your baby grows.

"Homedics designs products for every stage of life and the Calming Cushion is one that benefits not only a newborn but an entire family," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "Parents and caretakers need products that they can trust and Homedics is proud to continue our reputation of creating high-quality, safe and innovative products that enable families to live well and be well."

Homedics' Calming Cushion retails for $179.99 and is currently available on Homedics.com. Availability on Target.com starts on November 26 with Amazon to follow soon after. Available in gray, white, blue, coral, and tan, all Calming Cushions offer a removable and machine washable cover along with top and side handles for optimal portability.

To complement the Calming Cushion, Homedics offers a range of valuable products for a growing family including the SoundSpa Lullaby with Sounds & Projection to soothe your baby to sleep. Homedics also offers a variety of products to benefit parents during pregnancy including the Premium Arm Blood Pressure Monitor to help expecting mothers get quick, convenient and accurate blood pressure readings anywhere at any time.

Aside from their offerings for parents and their newborns, Homedics has a vast variety of high-quality, innovative products for the entire family. As a global leader in wellness products for over 30 years, Homedics offers solutions for an improved holistic way of life including relaxation, better breathing, sleep, movement, health monitoring and more.

For more information on Homedics and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, check out the brand's site www.homedics.com/ and follow their Instagram @homedics .

ABOUT HOMEDICS

Homedics is a world leader in holistic wellness and global manufacturer of wellness products offering a variety of solutions that ease pain through a wide range of highly effective, medically tested offerings for every aspect of your life and home. For 30+ years, Homedics has been redefining wellness at home as a trusted brand helping consumers feel better, sleep better, breathe better, and live better. As a single destination for accessible self-care products, Homedics carries gadgets and accessories in every category, including clarifying air purifiers, hydrating humidifiers, luxe sleep tools, top-quality spa products, meditative devices, inventive massaging tools and more.

