BingX Charity Responds to Hurricane Otis in Mexico

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of the global leading crypto exchange BingX, announced a donation of basic necessities to help communities in Acapulco, Guerrero, and surrounding areas in Mexico that have been affected by Hurricane Otis. In swift response to this unprecedented natural disaster, BingX joined hands with its local team to support relief and recovery efforts.

Hurricane Otis became the strongest storm in recorded history to strike the Pacific coast of Mexico. This Category 5 hurricane made landfall near Acapulco, where its heavy rain and strong winds unleashed massive landslides and knocked out power lines. Otis, which has left a trail of destruction on its path, has resulted in urgent food, water, and shelter needs for thousands of Acapulco residents affected by this catastrophe. BingX has taken the initiative to contribute to the recovery of local communities.

In the wake of this natural hazard, BingX has taken a hands-on approach by actively engaging in the procurement, organization, and delivery of crucial relief materials. BingX's aid package encompasses vital supplies, such as clean drinking water, non-perishable food items, personal hygiene essentials, and various other indispensable resources. A dedicated team oversaw the acquisition and transportation of these goods, ensuring their swift and efficient distribution to the most affected areas and communities where they are urgently needed.

"BingX wishes to express its solidarity with residents of Acapulco and reaffirms its commitment to support the community as much as possible during this difficult situation," said Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX. "At BingX, we believe that blockchain technology and crypto can do good for global communities. In times of crisis like this, it is essential to come together as one and provide support. Our donation is a small step toward the recovery of Acapulco, and we are committed to continuing to provide assistance to the best of our capabilities."

In line with its ethos of giving back, BingX Charity has actively engaged in philanthropic endeavors since 2019. In early October, it successfully completed the "Bright Horizons for Children" project in Vietnam, raising fund and collaborating with local partners and blockchain communities. This collective effort culminated in the establishment of a new school for children in Dien Bien province, featuring three spacious classrooms and modern restroom facilities, complemented by a safe and vibrant anti-slip playground. BingX remains steadfast in its commitment to creating positive impacts and working tirelessly for the betterment of global communities in need.

