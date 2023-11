FDA Roundup: November 17, 2023

Ecuador

November 16, 2023

On Thursday, the FDA posted an update on the investigation of elevated lead levels in cinnamon applesauce pouches. The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, continues investigating reports of elevated blood lead levels in individuals with reported exposure to Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches manufactured inand sold under WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks brands. As of, there have been 34 reports of illness potentially linked to recalled product submitted to the FDA. The FDA is continuing to evaluate incoming adverse reports of illnesses. The FDA's leading hypothesis is that cinnamon used in these recalled pouches is the likely source of contamination for these products; however, the FDA has not yet been able to collect and test samples of the cinnamon used in the recalled products. The FDA is continuing to work with Ecuadorian authorities to investigate the source of the cinnamon. At this time, FDA has no indication that this issue extends beyond these recalled products, but to further protect public health, the FDA is screening incoming shipments of cinnamon from multiple countries for lead contamination. Additional information is available in the FDA Advisory.