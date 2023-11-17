Sumaria Systems Receives Prestigious 2023 Hire Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

PEABODY, Mass., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumaria Systems is proud to announce that it has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor as a recipient of the 2023 Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Award. This prestigious award acknowledges Sumaria Systems for its unwavering commitment to supporting U.S. military veterans in the civilian workforce. The announcement was made during an online ceremony where Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Assistant Secretary for Veterans' Employment and Training James Rodriguez congratulated employers across the nation who received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su expressed her appreciation for the commitment demonstrated by HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients, stating, "The U.S. Department of Labor applauds the commitment that HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients show by employing, retaining, and supporting our nation's veterans. Congratulations to the more than 850 award recipients who understand that tapping into the unique skills and talents of our veterans helps to strengthen their organizations and power our nation's economic growth."

Dave Dzaran, CEO of Sumaria commented on the award by saying "On behalf of all of us at Sumaria, we are honored to be recognized as one of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients. I would like to thank all of you who have served on active duty and to thank all Sumaria employees for your efforts to help keep our nation safe."

About Sumaria Systems - Sumaria Systems, LLC is a Full Lifecycle Engineering, Technical Services and Professional Solutions company in support of the Warfighter supporting modernization, high end services and next generation capabilities in contested domains. Headquartered in Peabody, MA with operations across the US, Sumaria brings exceptional past performance and capabilities in support of C5ISR and Ground, Air and Space Systems - enabling innovative solutions and informing decision makers to advance our nation's defense and security.

