This Week in Health News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new research in genetics and Alzheimer's diagnostics.
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- 1 in 25 carries a genotype that is associated with a shortened lifespan
"The identification and disclosure of actionable genotypes to participants can guide clinical decision-making, which may result in improved patient outcomes. This knowledge therefore has significant potential to mitigate disease burden for individuals and society as a whole" said Kari Stefansson, author on the paper and CEO of deCODE genetics.
- Express Scripts Introduces New Option To Give Clients Maximum Simplicity in Drug Pricing
Through Express Scripts ClearNetwork, clients pay a straight-forward estimated acquisition cost for individual medications, in addition to a small markup for pharmacy dispensing and service costs.
- A majority of Americans are optimistic that AI will improve healthcare in 2024
Some of the highest levels of optimism for AI in healthcare are around diagnoses and improving healthcare access. In fact, roughly six in ten adults (61%) agree one of the main benefits of using AI in healthcare is to diagnose and detect health conditions.
- Resonant Publishes Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Disease Research with the Potential to Revolutionize Neurodegenerative Diagnostics
Resonant recently published research revealing a novel blood biomarker of neurodegeneration. The technology achieved a remarkable 100% accuracy in identifying patients with Alzheimer's disease and individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), the clinical precursor, that developed Alzheimer's disease within 5 years.
- Centre for Neuro Skills Provides Tips for Reducing Stroke Risk During the Holidays
"Stroke is a sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen caused by a blockage of blood flow or artery rupture," says Dr. Matt Ashley, Chief Medical Officer of CNS. "As the holiday season approaches, it is crucial that people take precautions to prevent a stroke. Cold weather can increase blood pressure and in turn, stroke risk."
- Nick Jonas and Beyond Type 1 Launch #SeeTheSigns, a National Campaign to Help People Recognize the Symptoms of Diabetes and Receive a Diagnosis
For the 8.5 million American adults living with undiagnosed diabetes, recognizing the symptoms can determine the difference between life and death—and greatly reduce the likelihood of long-term complications due to a missed or delayed diagnosis.
- Red Roof® Partners with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® this Holiday Season to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer
Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property November 13, 2023, through December 28, 2023, save 15% on their stay and 5% of the purchase price from that stay, completed before December 28, 2023, will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
- Nurse Practitioner Profession Grows to 385,000 Strong
The ranks of NPs grew by 8.5%, from 355,000 in 2022, to 385,000 licensed NPs in 2023. From Nov. 12 to 18, AANP joins with patients, health care providers and local communities in celebrating this growth and the countless contributions made by NPs to strengthen the health care system.
- Late-Breaking Data Show an Aspirin-Free Medication Regimen Benefits People with Abbott's HeartMate 3™ Heart Pump
"The ARIES study moves the needle forward in improving the journey of advanced heart failure patients with a marked improvement in bleeding events, healthcare resource use and cost-savings by a simple decision to avoid the use of aspirin," said Mandeep R. Mehra, M.D., executive director of the Center for Advanced Heart Disease and the William Harvey Distinguished Chair at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass.
- Sesame Workshop Releases New Content to Support Children and Families Dealing with Grief and Loss During Children's Grief Awareness Month
"Experiencing loss and navigating grief is life-changing for young children," said Jeanette Betancourt Ed.D., Senior Vice President of U.S. Social Impact, Sesame Workshop. "Our resources not only provide ways for caring adults in children's lives to help them cope with loss, but also offer comfort, hope, and ways to look ahead and start to heal as a family."
- Ocutrx Unveils OcuLenz AR/XR Headset, Aiding Vision for Patients with Advanced Macular Degeneration
This innovative AR/XR headset is designed to be lightweight and user-friendly. It enhances vision by overlaying high-contrast, pixel-manipulated images onto the user's remaining viable field of view.
Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire