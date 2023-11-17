Xinhua Silk Road: Scientific technology fair held in E. China's Shanghai highlights sci-tech achievement application

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Scientific Technology Fair for Yangtze River Delta Region kicked off on Wednesday in Jiading District of east China's Shanghai and will run until Friday, with 50-odd activities focusing on commercialization of scientific and technological (sci-tech) advances.

Themed on "Connective for Innovation, Open for Mutual Benefit", the fair has attracted representatives of government departments, universities, research institutions, and related sectors from 41 core cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

During the three-day event, five featured exhibitions on cooperation of partner cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, industrial digital transformation, vehicles' electrification, internet connection, intelligence and sharing, health and medical treatment, and technology trading are held on a display area of some 10,000 square meters.

A series of new achievements are expected to be announced during the fair. For example, Jiading District released a three-year action plan for sci-tech development, and a development plan for a hundred billion yuan-level sci-tech park at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Projects such as business-research institution collaboration projects, technological innovation cooperation projects, as well as a batch of national and municipal collaborative open platforms and transaction results in the Yangtze River Delta region are also scheduled to be unveiled.

Since its inception in 2018, the fair has achieved a cumulative technology transaction amount of over 770 million yuan.

