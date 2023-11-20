With his extensive experience and expertise in Sales, Revenue and GTM strategies, Kevin is well-equipped to help Cloud Peritus achieve their 2026 growth goals.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Peritus, a boutique consulting firm focused on transforming businesses through the power of Salesforce, has appointed Kevin C Flynn as an Advisory Board member. With his experience and expertise, Cloud Peritus aims to accelerate their go-to-market (GTM) strategies, drive sales and growth.

Cloud Peritus appoints an Ex-Salesforce Revenue veteran, Kevin Flynn as a Member of their Advisory board

"Kevin brings in a wealth of experience both as a Revenue leader and running Alliances & Channels at Salesforce", said Siva Ramesh, EVP & Chief Architect, Cloud Peritus. "With the appointment of Kevin as an advisory board member, Cloud Peritus is poised to unlock new opportunities, penetrate untapped markets, and attain exponential growth. Kevin's expertise in developing effective GTM strategies will be instrumental in helping Cloud Peritus expand our market presence and achieve our revenue objectives. Additionally, his background, at Salesforce, building Alliances & Channels makes him the ideal choice to accelerate growth in newer verticals and segments."

"We are at an inflection point of growth [at Cloud Peritus]. We grew organically over the last 3+ years and have built an extremely successful consulting organization and consistently delivered successful outcomes for our clients across complex enterprise engagements - setting us apart in this crowded Salesforce Service provider marketplace. With our strong foundation, the timing is perfect for expansion and having a comprehensive sales strategy. Our 2026 growth goals are extremely critical for us and the appointment of Kevin to the Advisory board greatly amplifies my confidence in achieving them", concluded Siva Ramesh.

The Board of Directors at Cloud Peritus said, "Sales and revenue generation are the core of any successful business. With Kevin's guidance around the sales strategy and execution, we will enhance our sales capabilities, optimize our sales funnel, and drive revenue growth. His insights will help Cloud Peritus identify new sales opportunities, guarantee conversion rates, and build strong channel alignment with Salesforce."

"I had the opportunity of working closely with the leadership at Cloud Peritus during my role as the VP, Alliances at Salesforce and I was particularly impressed with how much they care about the success of their clients. I see great potential in Cloud Peritus continuing to grow and becoming the go-to boutique partner for Salesforce services. I am excited about this opportunity and looking forward to bringing in my expertise to help supercharge Cloud Peritus' 2026 growth plans" said Kevin C Flynn, Advisory Board Member, Cloud Peritus

The appointment of Kevin Flynn as an advisory board member is a strategic move by Cloud Peritus to accelerate their growth journey. With his expertise in GTM strategies, sales, and revenue generation, Kevin will play a pivotal role in guiding Cloud Peritus towards achieving their goals. The combination of Cloud Peritus' Salesforce expertise and Kevin's insights positions the company for remarkable growth and success.

About Cloud Peritus:

Cloud Peritus is a boutique consulting firm focused on transforming businesses through the power of Salesforce, fueled by our passionate, committed, and high achieving practitioners. We deliver world class and innovative solutions to some of the most complex business problems, maximizing our clients' Salesforce investments. Our focus on client delight and delivering value across our engagements is reflected in our perfect record of '5 star ratings' on the appexchange . To learn more about Cloud Peritus, please visit us: www.cloudperitus.com/ .

About Kevin C Flynn:

Kevin is a hybrid leader with 17 years (2006-2023) at Salesforce, 12+ years as a revenue VP & 4+ years as a VP in Alliances & Channels. Prior to that, he was a COO in Hospitality, VP @ Global Microsoft OEM-ISV-Reseller, PTC, General Manager @ Sharp/Toshiba Dealer, and Xerox.

