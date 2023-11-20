Dr. Anthony C. Hood Named to COLOR Magazine's POWERLIST: Top Chief Diversity Officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation, (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is proud to announce that Dr. Anthony C. Hood, Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer, was named to COLOR Magazine's POWERLIST of Top Chief Diversity Officers.

COLOR Magazine, a publication dedicated to celebrating diversity and inclusion, states that this POWERLIST is a testament to the exceptional leaders who are not only navigating but also shaping the future of our society with their steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). These individuals have set new standards in their respective fields, advocating for and implementing practices that foster inclusivity and equality in the workplace.

"We congratulate Anthony for being honored as a Top Chief Diversity Officer," says Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO of First Horizon. "Anthony has demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to advancing DEI initiatives and elevating equity in our organization."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

About COLOR Magazine: COLOR Magazine stands at the forefront of advocating for diversity and inclusion across all sectors. With a broad readership, the magazine is a platform that highlights the achievements of diversity leaders and provides insights and strategies for creating more inclusive environments.

