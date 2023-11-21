All About That Babe: Nanit and Meghan Trainor Unveil Exclusive "I Am Your Mother Bundle" of Pro Parent Picks This Holiday Season

All About That Babe: Nanit and Meghan Trainor Unveil Exclusive "I Am Your Mother Bundle" of Pro Parent Picks This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , the industry leader in smart parenting technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with global superstar Meghan Trainor. Set to launch on Monday, November 20, this partnership introduces the thoughtfully curated I Am Your Mother Bundle , featuring essential picks from Nanit's collection and its marketplace of like-minded brands.

The (PRNewswire)

"We love Nanit so much because it gives us peace of mind every day and night that our children are safe." Megan Trainor

Meghan Trainor, along with her husband Daryl Sabara, have been dedicated Nanit users throughout their parenting journey with their two children, Riley and Barry. Their Nanit Pro Camera and Sound + Light machine have been staples in their household, making Nanit a natural fit for the family to collaborate with.

Meghan expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We love Nanit so much because it gives us peace of mind every day and night that our children are safe. Now that we have two kids, we especially love the split-screen feature that lets us see both babies at the same time! So helpful! Nanit has definitely brought our parental anxiety way down. We are forever grateful."

The I Am Your Mother Bundle , meticulously curated by Meghan, includes:

Nanit Pro Camera with Floor Stand: The most awarded, connected baby monitor with camera and app on the market.

Nanit's Sound + Light Machine: A sound machine and night light duo designed to help children fall asleep, stay asleep longer, and build healthy sleep routines.

"Dear Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie" by Meghan Trainor

Solly Baby Wrap Carrier: A comfortable and stylish baby carrier for hands-free convenience.

Slumberkins Gratitude Bundle: Honey Bee Mini & Honey Bear Book : Educational plush toys with an accompanying storybook.

Meghan shared her insights on the bundle, "Of course, we can't live without our Nanit Pro Camera and the Nanit Sound + Light Machine. Riley especially loves the sound machine and begs us to keep the "MACHINE" (as he calls it) on every night." She continued, "I also had to throw my book 'Dear Future Mama' in there for any pregnant person who may be feeling alone or curious about what's going on with this crazy miracle called pregnancy."

This exclusive holiday bundle is a testament to Meghan's personal experience with Nanit and her commitment to sharing valuable parenting insights with other parents and parents-to-be. The bundle is priced at $629 and can be purchased on nanit.com starting Monday, November 20.

Black Friday Cyber Monday Deal: Save 30% on All Nanit Products

Nanit is offering an exclusive Black Friday Cyber Monday deal from November 19 to November 27. Enjoy a substantial 30% discount sitewide on nanit.com

Bundle Link: I Am Your Mother Bundle

About Nanit

Nanit is the high-growth famtech company that has changed the way parents view their babies' wellness through the world's most advanced baby monitor and parenting products. From the AI-powered Nanit camera that tracks and analyzes a baby's sleep and growth to resources within Nanit Community and Nanit Lab, families can access personalized insights, guidance, and parenting data on demand. Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 3.5 billion hours of sleep, 435 million parental visits, and over 334 million morning wakeups. For more information, visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Instagram and TikTok.

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit "Made You Look," which has garnered over 300 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 6 million videos on social media to date. The track also took the #1 spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart and won the first-ever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award at the Streamys. She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March of this year, Meghan released Takin' It Back (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single "Mother." This year, Meghan made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Recently, Meghan also gave birth to her second child with her husband Daryl Sabara, Barry Bruce Trainor. Stay tuned for more music!

Media Contacts:

Emily Evans, Nanit

emily.evans@nanit.com

Melissa Rosenfield, IFP Communications

melissa@ifpcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanit