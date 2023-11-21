Ansa Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Merchants can now launch secure digital wallets through Ansa's innovative white-label closed-loop payments platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansa , the leading digital infrastructure platform for embedded customer balances, is proud to announce its successful achievement of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance. This milestone underscores Ansa's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of security, reliability, and integrity in its stored value payments platform. SOC 2 is a major milestone in Ansa's ongoing compliance journey to reaffirm its commitment to establishing a secure payments experience.

The SOC 2 audit confirms Ansa provides comprehensive and sustained controls of information security and privacy throughout its operations, meeting the five "trust service principles" — security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy — pertaining to managing customer data.

"We're firmly committed to building for scale with deliberate and high-leverage practices. For us, compliance isn't and can't be an afterthought; compliance is a core component of creating a robust platform," said Sophia Goldberg , co-founder and CEO of Ansa. "To build the future-ready stored value payments platform. Security must be part of every aspect of our operations, underlining our belief that financial security is a collective responsibility, not confined to a single individual or team."

Ansa recognizes the critical importance of prioritizing compliance from its inception. The decision to prioritize and invest in compliance initiatives was a strategic move to establish a strong foundation for the future, enabling Ansa to serve large organizations at scale.

"As we continue to expand our platform, we will inevitably grow into territory that requires additional financial regulation; allocating resources towards establishing a robust and secure groundwork today will pay dividends in the future," said Ansa CTO and co-founder, JT Cho . "Our early pursuit reflects our dedication to safeguarding data security and financial information to power safe financial infrastructure that will power the payment systems of tomorrow."

Ansa is a digital infrastructure platform for embedded customer balances, offering white-labeled solutions that drive profitability and loyalty for a range of industries. Ansa enables enterprise brands to embed customers balances, compliantly and seamlessly, and manages the payments, accounting, regulatory, and compliance challenges. Empowering merchants to quickly take a branded closed-loop payments program to market, Ansa helps them keep their focus on increasing revenue, cash flow, and customer insights, while creating greater loyalty and better customer experiences. Backed by renowned investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, Box Group, and The Fintech Fund, Ansa has raised $5.6M, of which, over 75% of the funding came from female investors. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was founded by Sophia Goldberg, the author of The Field Guide to Global Payments and previously at Adyen, and JT Cho, a fintech veteran and lead engineer at Affirm and Google. To learn more: https://www.ansa.dev/.

