Capitol Securities Welcomes The Arthur W. Wood, Wealth Management Division and its advisors, representatives, and clients

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Arthur W. Wood, Wealth Management Division and its advisors, representatives and clients to the company.

CAPITOL SECURITIES WELCOMES THE ARTHUR W WOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT DIVISION

Arthur W. Wood, a Boston firm dating back to 1899, has transferred their Wealth Management Division to Capitol Securities. Both firms have a Clearing and Custody arrangement with Raymond James Financial. CSM thanks the Raymond James RCS Division for their assistance in this seamless transition.

With the new group, Capitol Securities assets under advisement, administration and or management will now exceed $7.2 Billion.

Capitol Securities would also like to thank Don McCarthy, CEO of Arthur W. Wood, who will stay with the AWW and continue to run their Institutional and Research Divisions.

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or email Tina French at tfrench@capitolsecurities.com.

