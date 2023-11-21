As the latest standalone Private Residences in the brand's portfolio, the new Istanbul project will give discerning buyers the opportunity to live in one of the world's most dynamic destinations with Four Seasons legendary care at their doorstep

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality and branded residential company Four Seasons, in partnership with Tay Group, owners of Four Seasons hotels in Istanbul at Bosphorus and Sultanahmet, announce the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul. Offering exceptional lifestyle experiences surrounded by the art, culture and history of one of the world's most beloved cities, the new project will welcome residents in 2024.

Four Seasons and Tay Group Announce New Four Seasons Standalone Private Residences in Istanbul (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul will offer 82 homes comprised of Penthouses, a Sky Loft, Garden Suites and Apartment Residences delivering a dynamic mixture of configurations to meet the highest expectations of modern luxury homeowners.

"As we expand our standalone residences in priority markets worldwide, Istanbul presents the perfect opportunity to build on the success and reputation of our renowned hotels at Sultanahmet and the Bosphorus, creating a distinct lifestyle experience with the privacy and comforts of home," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential. "This new project is a natural extension of our partnership with Tay Group and we are proud to collaborate once again as we offer residents the ultimate living experience in Istanbul."

Located at the meeting point of the Ulus, Etiler and Levent neighbourhoods, Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul will be located next to the city's best upscale shopping districts, renowned culinary destinations and dynamic entertainment options.

"Together with Four Seasons, we have a long history of delivering the ultimate luxury experiences in Istanbul, each offering honouring the past while building for the future," says Tay Group Chairman Mesut Toprak. "Now, we are creating what will be the most sought-after address in this incredible city for buyers looking to blend luxury real estate, innovative art design and amenities, and personalized service from a globally renowned brand. We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming residents to experience it for themselves very soon."

About Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul

The new Private Residences will feature a modern, yet classic design by interior designer Sinan Kafadar that will promote natural light throughout each home. Spread across four blocks, Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul will offer an array of floor plans, each complete with premium finishes, open concept living spaces, and intelligent building design.

Three Penthouse Residences will feature soaring seven-metre (23 feet) high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows providing panoramic views of the surrounding city, while the Sky Loft Residence will be defined by its expansive private terrace and innovative glass ceilings. Garden Suite Residences will provide residents with the option of one-floor or duplex homes, each featuring garden terraces accessible through floor-to-ceiling sliding windows leading to their private green space. Perfect for families or those looking for an Istanbul pied-à-terre, the Apartment Residences will range from spacious 2+1 to 6+1 apartments creating flexibility and comfort with timeless design.

Along with elevated and elegant design throughout, the residences will also feature electric vehicle charging stations, 24-hour surveillance, noise-cancelling technology and insulation, under-floor heating and environmentally friendly VRF air conditioning.

Onsite amenities exclusive to Four Seasons residents will include a kids play room and young adults room; indoor swimming pool with an outdoor garden deck; multi-purpose room perfect for meetings, events and entertaining; and a private cinema. Wellness amenities will provide residents with rest, relaxation and rejuvenation, including a sauna and steam room, spa facilities for private treatments, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, private yoga and Pilates room, and golf simulator suite.

To create a truly seamless and worry-free living environment, the service experience and property management will be led be a dedicated Four Seasons team, including a Director of Residences and residential concierge focused on delivering the legendary care and genuine heart for which the brand is renowned.

To view more photos, see here.

Four Seasons Private Residences Istanbul will join existing properties in the city including the recently named best hotel in the world Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, and Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus. The project is the latest standalone Private Residences in the brand's portfolio, which currently includes Twenty Grosvenor Square, A Four Seasons Residence, Four Seasons Private Residences Los Angeles, Four Seasons Private Residences Marrakech at M Avenue, Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission Street, San Francisco, as well as projects in Lake Austin and Las Vegas. For more information, visit privateresidencesistanbul.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As a world leader in branded residences, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with bespoke hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 127 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com .

About Tay Group

TAY GROUP, starting to operate in the textile sector in 1977 with the Tayteks brand, today carries out business in apparel, construction, real estate, tourism, technology, and energy sectors in addition to textile with its approximately 12,000 employees. The company continues to break export records every year by manufacturing, designing, and exporting denim and non-denim products to global fashion brands in the textile and apparel sectors with Taypa Tekstil in Türkiye, T&C Garments in Egypt, Tayal in Algeria and Eurotay in Serbia. Founded in 2004, Astay Real Estate along with Academia Apartments, carried out Onaltıdokuz Istanbul projects and is currently developing projects in the construction sector with the Four Seasons Private Residences project. Tay Group, holding the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet and Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus hotels within its organization, continues to grow in the tourism sector.

Media Contact

Michelle Cleveland

KWT Global

mcleveland@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts