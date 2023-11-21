Instacart CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Barclays

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today announced that Nick Giovanni, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Thursday, December 7 at 9:50 a.m. PT.

An audio webcast of the event will be available on Instacart's Investors Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com/ .

