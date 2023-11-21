MSCHF Launches the New Gobstomper Dremel® Edition Featuring a DREMEL Rotary Tool

MSCHF Unveils the Gobstomper "Dremel Edition" – A Fusion of Art, Technology, and Footwear

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSCHF, the avant-garde art and media company known for pushing boundaries and challenging norms, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Gobstomper "Dremel Edition". This groundbreaking sneaker combines the iconic Gobstomper design with the innovative power of the DREMEL Rotary tool (4000), creating a truly one-of-a-kind footwear experience.

Every Gobstomper "Dremel Edition" kit is breaking the mold by incorporating not only the Dremel-branded Gobstomper shoe but also the versatile DREMEL 4000 Rotary tool, and complete with an array of specialized sanding bands. Packed in a carefully made case designed to fit both parts perfectly, this kit sparks a journey of creativity and self expression. The unique user experience encourages wearers to scuff their shoes upon receipt, revealing the Gobstomper layers and enabling the creation of their personalized designs.

"Dremel has a strong legacy in championing the creative and artist community, and we are thrilled to be part of this collaboration," says Jon Zasiebida, the Dremel Brand Director about the collaboration.

The Gobstomper "Dremel Edition" will drop on November 28th, 2023 at 2 PM ET exclusively at mschf.com and the MSCHF Sneakers App via 24 hour draw.

About the Gobstomper:

The Gobstomper, was first announced as a collaboration between MSCHF and Jimmy Fallon, where the unique design inspired by the popular Gobstopper candy captured the audience's imagination. The shoe boasts four layers of materials, with each layer revealing vibrant colors as the shoe is worn, mirroring the experience of consuming a Gobstopper.

MSCHF:

Founded in 2018, MSCHF is an art and media company that challenges conventional wisdom through unique and thought-provoking experiences. Operating primarily through their website, MSCHF releases innovative products and projects every two weeks, sparking public debate and redefining the intersection of art, commerce, and technology.

About Dremel:

Since inventing the high-speed rotary tool more than 85 years ago, Dremel has become the trusted name in high-speed rotary tool technology, providing creative solutions for hands-on professionals, homeowners, craftspeople and artists alike. The Dremel brand's leadership in design and manufacturing has made it the top selling rotary tool in the world, a reflection of the company's commitment to innovation and quality.

