Omron Hosts Omron OPEN 2023: Unveiling the Future of Automation Technology

The OmronOPEN event returns to deliver unique industry expertise and technology solutions to automation professionals. This two-day, multi-location event offers customers and partners access to leading-edge technology, application knowledge and industry insights.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading automation solution provider, Omron Automation Americas, is hosting OmronOPEN 2023 at four locations throughout the Americas; Chicago, Dallas, New England, and Detroit. Attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand how Omron's innovative-automation commitment propels companies to solve today's automation challenges and prepare for tomorrows demands.

Mark Sadie, Vice President of Marketing at Omron Automation, expressed the significance of OPEN 2023, stating, "This event is more than just showcasing technology; it's about fostering stronger connections between Omron and our valued customers. We are committed to collaborative relationships and providing tailored solutions to meet our customers' unique challenges."

OPEN 2023 will feature innovative sessions, interactive demonstrations, and educational opportunities led by Omron and industry experts. Participants will experience advanced automation technologies that address labor shortages, improve productivity, and foster harmonious collaboration between humans and machines. Additionally, visitors will have the chance to explore Omron Proof of Concept Centers; a space where they can continuously explore, collaborate, and validate customized solutions that address their unique business challenges.

"OPEN 2023 is where innovation and expertise come together, creating a unique, transformative experience for our customers that sets them on the path to success in a consistently evolving industry." says Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Sales at Omron Automation Americas.

