Prisma Health Integrates Artera and Gozio to Improve Patient Experience and Unify Patient Messaging

Integration Increases Prisma Health Go App Downloads by 10x

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisma Health , the largest non-profit healthcare provider in South Carolina, recently paired two leading technologies to deliver a more seamless, integrated digital experience for patients: Gozio Health's location-aware mobile engagement platform, and the Artera patient communications platform. This integration builds on Prisma Health's broader patient engagement strategy, enabling greater patient access and reducing patient fatigue by consolidating messaging into a single patient-facing app: Prisma Health Go. The results: 10x increase in app downloads, from 40 to up to 400 downloads per day, helping Prisma Health reach substantially more patients.

"Our priority is to simplify the patient and consumer experience accessing our services," said Rich Rogers, SVP and CIO at Prisma Health. "Bringing these two leading HIT vendors together has helped orchestrate a streamlined patient experience, ensuring our patients receive access to quality care in the most efficient, non-disruptive way possible."

Thanks to the integration, when a patient confirms their appointment from a text reminder, they can click a smartlink to download the Prisma Health GO app, built by Gozio. Once the app is downloaded, it provides several helpful features:

The patient can launch Gozio's patented wayfinding for navigation from their home to parking to the point of care, which is helpful when navigating a large campus like Prisma Health's. This reduces patients calling Prisma staff to ask for directions, helps patients arrive on-time for appointments and removes the added stress that can occur when trying to find a new office for the first time.

Save and Go from the Mobile Calendar: Patients can also save the appointment to their mobile phone calendar with an embedded link. When clicked, the link opens the app and automatically provides wayfinding from home to parking to the point of care.

Care Near You Map: Patients can find care, including urgent cares and emergency departments closest to the user's location, along with urgent care wait times and the ability to book appointments.

"For many patients, going to the doctor is stressful enough; this integration reduces added stress patients can experience when navigating to a doctor's office for the first time," said Robin Gadd-Lane, MSN, RN, Manager, Digital Health & Transformation Systems at Prisma Health. "We've heard firsthand from our patients that this has improved their experience by helping them navigate to the right location on time, and our staff are overjoyed with the reduction in call volume they've seen."

The integration with Gozio is one piece of Prisma Health's broader patient engagement strategy and partnership with Artera. Prisma also utilizes Artera's referral communication, conversational messaging, Call-to-Text feature allowing patients to seamlessly transition from being on hold to texting directly with a staff member, and more Artera solutions. As a data-driven healthcare organization, Prisma uses Artera analytics to ensure Artera is improving staff efficiency, patient engagement and the organization's bottom line.

Prisma Health Results include:

Estimated $8 million in cost savings as a result of decreasing no-shows

33 percent reduction in no-show rate in one year (6 to 4 percent) On average, 33 percent of patients wait less than 1 minute to get a response to their inquiry via Call-to-Text conversation

Eliminated more than 1,000 backlogged specialty referrals in less than two weeks

Results from the Artera/Gozio integration, since launch:

More than 74,000 mobile app users (and adding 5,000 per month)

71 percent increase in rate of patients who return to use the app more than once

About Artera

Artera is a SaaS digital health leader redefining patient communications. Artera is trusted by 700+ healthcare systems and federal agencies to facilitate approximately 2.2 billion messages reaching 72+ million patients annually. The Artera platform integrates across a healthcare organization's tech stack, EHRs and third-party vendors to unify, simplify and orchestrate digital communications into the patient's preferred channel (texting, email, IVR, and webchat), in 109+ languages. The Artera impact: more efficient staff, more profitable organizations and a more harmonious patient experience.

Founded in 2015, Artera is based in Santa Barbara, California and has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company (2021, 2022, 2023), and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years. Artera is a two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach.

For more information, visit www.artera.io.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health partners with health systems to increase consumer engagement using a proven mobile platform and strategy. The entire healthcare journey–both in-person and digital–is improved by giving systems the flexibility to consolidate all their patient-facing digital solutions into one premium native mobile experience accessible by anyone, anywhere. Combined with Gozio's patented indoor positioning technology, the platform empowers consumers to confidently navigate their healthcare journey and enables health systems to more effectively achieve their business goals. Gozio customers surveyed in a 2021 KLAS Research Emerging Technology Spotlight report found 100% satisfaction. For more information, visit www.goziohealth.com .

