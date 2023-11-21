Storyblok survey reveals consumers trust websites, but not AI

85% of consumers aren't interested in using AI for purchases

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader, today announced the results of a global survey of 1,000 consumers that reveals the content they trust and reject when making purchases this holiday season.

Websites are more important than apps and social media

A majority of consumers (43%) said a brand's website is more valuable than its mobile app (34%) or social media accounts (16%). Only 7% said email is the most valuable marketing channel.

70% of shoppers primarily use a smartphone for online shopping, highlighting the need for brands to offer mobile-optimized web experiences instead of simply relying on apps.

Previous Storyblok research proves that businesses still aren't doing enough to improve their websites. The data shows that e-commerce companies are losing out on billions in revenue because 60% of consumers abandon purchases due to poor website user experience. Businesses know they have a problem: 48% are embarrassed by their websites.

Consumers don't trust AI with their money

85% aren't interested in using AI to help them decide on purchases. Additionally, if offered an AI recommendation, 60% said it wouldn't make them more likely to buy something, while 17% said it would make them less likely to make a purchase.

Influencers aren't so influential

Brands may be better off spending their marketing budgets on campaigns that don't involve influencers. 57% of consumers said a celebrity or influencer endorsement wouldn't make them more likely to purchase a product, with 24% saying it would make them less likely to buy.

Consumers rely on content to build brand loyalty

Only 5% said they're more likely to purchase new brands instead of brands they trust. At the same time, 90% said content produced by brands is important in shaping their perception of brands and their products. Prioritizing the creation of modern content experiences helps brands build trust that turns consumers into customers.

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "It's easy for brands to fall into the trap of chasing the latest trends instead of giving people what they actually want. As these survey results show, consumers have authentic content and useful websites on their wish list this holiday season."

