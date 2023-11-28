Dr. Paul Stockton Named Incoming ANSER Board Chair

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Stockton. a former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Americas' Security Affairs, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Analytic Services Inc (ANSER), a research, analysis, and client-side support not-for-profit organization. Dr. Stockton's appointment was announced by out-going Board Chairman, General Craig R. McKinley, USAF (Ret.), during ANSER's 65th Anniversary Celebration on 17 November 2023. Dr. Stockton also chairs the Homeland Defense and Defense Support to Civil Authorities subcommittee of DOD's Reserve Forces Policy Board and the Grid Resilience for National Security subcommittee of DOE's Electricity Advisory Committee.

(PRNewsfoto/ANSER) (PRNewswire)

As Assistant Secretary of Defense from 2009-2013, Dr. Stockton led the development of DOD's Strategy for Mission Assurance and strengthened defense partnerships with Canada, Mexico, and other Western Hemisphere nations. Dr. Stockton also served as Executive Director of the US Council of Governors and led Department policy initiatives on continuity planning and antiterrorism/force protection.

Prior to becoming Assistant Secretary, he was a Senior Research Scholar at Stanford's Center for International Security and Cooperation, an Associate Provost of the Naval Postgraduate School, a Legislative Assistant for Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, and served as the founding director of the Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

Dr. Stockton leads a strategic advisory firm in Santa Fe, NM helping private sector and government leaders strengthen the resilience of U.S. infrastructure. He pioneered the analysis of how grid reliability differs from resilience in Resilience for Black Sky Days (2014). His recent studies on infrastructure resilience include Resilience for Grid Security Emergencies: Opportunities for Industry-Government Collaboration (June 2019), Strengthening the Cyber Resilience of the North American Energy Systems (September 2020), and Securing the Grid from Supply-Chain Based Attacks (September 2020).

Dr. Stockton is a Senior Fellow of the Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory. He also serves on the Science and Technology and Strategic Advisory Committees of the Idaho National Laboratory. Dr. Stockton holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University and a BA from Dartmouth College. He was twice awarded the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, DOD's highest civilian award. DHS also awarded Dr. Stockton its Distinguished Public Service Medal.

About Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER)

ANSER was founded in 1958 as a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide program management and objective studies and analyses to national security, homeland security, and public policy communities. ANSER's headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia, and has offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Belcamp, Maryland. For more information visit: www.anser.org.

CONTACT:

Myron Freeman

myron.freeman@anser.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ANSER