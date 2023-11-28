Enter the Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Nationwide jingle continues to capture the attention of thousands of TikTok content creators, the U.S.-based financial services and insurance giant is looking to inspire even more creative versions of the "Nationwide is on your side" jingle. To do that, the company is partnering with the dynamic young woman who helped the jingle go viral on TikTok.

Who is Zaya Campbell?

She's Nationwide's newest partner and is helping launch a new contest designed to support music teachers and programs.

Nationwide is teaming up with 11-year-old aspiring artist and social media darling Zaya Campbell. Through this partnership, Ms. Campbell will create content for Nationwide's social media channels.

"Nationwide, like thousands of others, was blown away by Zaya's take on our iconic jingle," said Ramon Jones, Nationwide's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited to work with such a talented young lady to spread our 'On Your Side' message to the next generation of customers and look forward to helping Ms. Campbell meet her future goals."

Zaya and Nationwide are getting right to work, launching a new social media campaign that will benefit educators across the country.

Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest

The Nationwide Jingle Challenge High School Music Contest will give U.S. high school choirs, bands, glee clubs and similar musical performance groups a chance to put their own creative mark on the Nationwide jingle and perhaps win funds to further their school's musical program.

How to enter:

Teachers or music directors will upload their group's version of the Nationwide jingle to TikTok using the #NationwideChallengeContest and tagging @nationwide in the copy/caption.

The five entries with the most likes at the end of the Contest Period will each win $5,000 to support the school music programs associated with the winning group.

"Nationwide has supported education and educators for decades," said Jones. "Through programs like Prom Promise, the Golden Owl Award and many others, Nationwide has helped teachers provide an extraordinary education for students of all ages, and in turn created awareness about insurance, financial services and planning for retirement once their time in the classroom is over. The Nationwide Jingle Challenge is the latest such program."

The Challenge runs from Nov. 28 through Dec. 13, 2023. Additional contest details are located on Nationwide's Newsroom. Official contest rules can be found here.

Contact:

Misty Kiger

(614) 249-6349

kigerm@nationwide.com

