MARGARITAVILLE AND KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCE DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR MARGARITAVILLE ISLAND RESERVE® RESORT ROATAN IN HONDURAS

ROATAN, Honduras, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts are excited to announce plans to debut the newest all-inclusive resort under the Island Reserve® Inclusive Collection: Margaritaville Island Reserve® Resort Roatan, Bay Islands, Honduras. This destination will complement Karisma and Margaritaville's footprint in Mexico, Belize, and the Dominican Republic, joining Margaritaville Island Reserve® Resort Cap Cana, Margaritaville Island Reserve® Resort Riviera Cancun, Margaritaville Island Reserve® Resort Riviera Maya, and Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize.

"We are thrilled to join forces once again with our esteemed partners at Margaritaville," said Mario Mathieu, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Design and Construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "Together, we are dedicated to creating an unforgettable and authentically local Margaritaville experience in Honduras that truly captures the essence of Roatan."

The Margaritaville Island Reserve® Inclusive Collection by Karisma debuted as Margaritaville's first collection of all-inclusive luxury properties. These 5-star resorts combine Karisma Hotels & Resorts' renowned service and incredible food and beverage with Margaritaville's authentic sense of fun and escapism, signature food and beverage concepts, and iconic design elements.

"We are excited to bring the Margaritaville brand to the island of Roatan in Honduras. It's an incredible destination with rich culture and history, offering guests the perfect island getaway," said Shamim Lodin, Executive Director of Development at Margaritaville. "This location is an excellent fit for Margaritaville and will be an iconic property for guests, promising laid-back luxury and authentic Bay Islands charm."

Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts will partner with development group Island Shipping, S. de R.L. to bring this all-inclusive resort to life. The new build, slated for completion in 2025, will include 164 rooms, live outdoor music venues, a world-class spa, and branded dining concepts, including LandShark Brewery, JWB Steakhouse, The Beach House, and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar.

"We are thrilled to bring such an enticing lifestyle brand to the island; our master planned coastal development could not be a more perfect setting for Margaritaville," said Jerry Hynds, CEO of Island Shipping. "Roatan is experiencing significant growth, and we are proud and excited to be part of the journey to change the hospitality landscape on the island."

Nestled in the crystalline waters of the Caribbean, Roatan, a gem among Honduras' Bay Islands, is rapidly gaining recognition as an enchanting and relatively undiscovered destination. Renowned for its vibrant coral reefs, Roatan's underwater wonders attract divers and snorkelers seeking a pristine marine paradise. The island's lush landscapes and untapped beaches further enhance its appeal, providing a serene backdrop for those seeking relaxation. With a tropical climate and a growing reputation for diverse flora and fauna, Roatan invites travelers to embark on an off-the-beaten-path adventure, promising a perfect blend of excitement and tranquility in this emerging Caribbean paradise. While maintaining its authentic charm, Roatan has experienced measured growth in tourism infrastructure and garnered recognition as a "Best of the Best" destination by the 2023 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, premium RV destinations, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill. Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, Margaritaville St. Somewhere, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve®. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville's properties include the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville RV Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea, which debuted in 2022 with its first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve® by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," World Waterpark Association "Leading Edge Award," Travel Weekly "Magellan Awards," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

About Island Shipping S. de R.L

Island Shipping S. de R.L is a pioneering cargo company that has been navigating the seas for over three decades. Founded with a vision deeply rooted in the heart of Roatan, Honduras, the company has evolved into a symbol of economic growth and community development. Committed to showcasing the natural beauty of Roatan, Island Shipping S. de R.L has expanded its horizons to include the establishment of a world-class resort, becoming a beacon for prosperity while generating jobs and opportunities that directly benefit the island's residents.

Margaritaville Island Reserve® Resort Roatan, Bay Islands, Honduras (PRNewswire)

