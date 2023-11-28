DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate industry trade publication Inman named Rechat CEO Shayan Hamidi a member of the publication's inaugural Best of Proptech Awards program. This distinguished label is the capstone of Inman's coverage of the space and diligence in recognizing change-makers, celebrating the achievements of trailblazers throughout the real estate community and especially within the highly competitive world of proptech.

Rechat is a cutting-edge real estate technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the industry with its groundbreaking Super App. (PRNewswire)

Rechat CEO Shayan Hamidi recognized by Inman as a Top Entrepreneur in Proptech for 2023.

"To be recognized among the elite leaders in the industry with this prestigious award from Inman is truly an honor," said Hamidi, who was selected in the Entrepreneurs category. "I am immensely proud of our team at Rechat, whose dedication and hard work have made this achievement possible."

This award extends what has been a landmark year of accolades and development at Rechat.

This summer, Hamidi took center stage at the 2023 iOi Summit Pitch Battle to introduce "Lucy," Rechat's AI-powered personal assistant, in a dynamic and interactive presentation to judges and a crowd of real estate investors. Rechat was selected by the National Association of Realtors® as one of 12 finalists to compete at the event in Miami.

Earlier in the spring, Rechat was one of the most-awarded companies on the 2023 Tech 200, rated by industry authority T3 Sixty. Rechat earned top-five recognition in four different categories: Platform, CRM, Email Marketing, and Video Marketing. The Tech 200 list assesses and showcases the finest technology products available to real estate professionals.

Rechat also solidified its partnership with Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE.com), which incorporated Rechat's AI-powered Super App into its Solutions Group program. LeadingRE is a global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 136,000 sales associates in over 70 countries.

About Rechat: Founded in 2015, Rechat's AI-powered Super App is designed exclusively for elite real estate brokers and agents. Recognized as "Best in Class" by T3 Sixty, the platform seamlessly merges search-to-close operations, a comprehensive marketing suite, CRM, and mobile transactions. Rechat empowers agents and brokers to offer significantly improved and engaging customer experiences by streamlining tasks, automating listing marketing, and creating high-quality collateral that drives enhanced adoption and efficiency. Rechat's new tailored AI-copilot, Lucy, amplifies agent productivity tenfold. Available across web and all mobile platforms, Rechat ensures smooth integration with third-party products and delivers a seamless user experience through deep MLS and API connections. For more information, visit: https://rechat.com/

About Inman: Real estate industry professionals from around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the business. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry's leading source of real estate information. https://www.inman.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rechat