ARLO TECHNOLOGIES NAMED IN NEWSWEEK'S 2024 1000 EXCELLENCE INDEX

Arlo ranked no. 14 among 1000 U.S. companies recognized for exceeding best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility ratings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, proudly announces it has been recognized as the No. 14 company on the 2024 Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index , a list of the top 1000 companies that have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility ratings. Arlo is the only smart home security brand in the IoT category to be named in the top 100. The recognition speaks to Arlo's ongoing innovation and a robust ecosystem of award-winning hardware, software, and services, as well as their industry-leading commitment to data privacy and protection.

(PRNewsfoto/Arlo Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The 2024 Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, a leadership development and benchmark research company. The results were determined after the Best Practice Institute analyzed over half a million data points and created a proprietary scoring system to measure everything from financial practices to customer reviews, environmental, social, and governance commitments, and more to build the first 1000 Excellence Index.

Companies were evaluated based on several criteria including employee rating, customer rating, ESG risk rating, ESG/ethical impact, adherence to ISO standards, R&D spending, Global Compact Status, financial performance, BBB rating and accreditation, and number of customer complaints, among others. Each of the criteria considered is equally ranked in importance.

"Arlo is on a mission to build trusted, lifelong customer relationships by creating innovative, smart security solutions that deliver an exceptional user experience and bring peace of mind to everyone," said Matt McRae, CEO of Arlo. "Ranking no. 14 on the prestigious Newsweek Excellence Index is a great honor, and a testament to Arlo's dedication and commitment to prioritizing our employees and customers and protecting what people care about most."

As an award-winning market leader in the smart home IoT category, Arlo is dedicated to one simple yet fundamental need we all share: to protect and connect with the people and places we love. Its products and services intelligently work together to make customers' lives more enjoyable, more connected, and more easily managed from wherever they might be. Arlo brings together deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity and RF engineering, cloud infrastructure, and cutting-edge AI capabilities to create a seamless smart home experience for everyone.

"Doing good business means more than just turning a profit. In our fast-paced economy, it can be easy to lose sight of the value of companies that strive to be good for customers, employees, and society at large," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "The Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index takes a 360-degree look at companies, assessing what their employees say about the company, how customers view their products, and how well the business is run in terms of safety, sustainability, diversity, and innovation. Our goal: to provide our readers with an informed view of the firms that are living up to the highest standards."

For the full list of the 2024 Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/newsweek-excellence-index-2024 .

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription services: Arlo Secure and Arlo Safe.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.'s (the "Company" or "Arlo") expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding lowering the barrier of entry and broadening the market for DIT security and Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Secure, Arlo Secure Plus, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to utilize payment plans or to adopt the Company's new product offerings, or may adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider, and the research team behind the Excellence 1000 Index.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.