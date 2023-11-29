The Sweetest Season of the Year Arrives at Paris Baguette with Holiday Treats, Handcrafted Seasonal Beverages, and Festive Artisanal Cakes Galore

The Sweetest Season of the Year Arrives at Paris Baguette with Holiday Treats, Handcrafted Seasonal Beverages, and Festive Artisanal Cakes Galore

Paris Baguette cafés nationwide are debuting a festive holiday menu highlighting 12 seasonal specialty cakes including a traditional Bûche de Noël, Enchanted Red Velvet Cake, Gnome for the Holidays Blueberry Chiffon Cake and more

MOONACHIE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, today unwrapped a limited-edition holiday menu with items ranging from expertly crafted seasonal beverages to delectable artisan pastries and cakes, just in time for the sweetest season of the year! Guaranteed to spread holiday joy, the limited-edition seasonal bakery treats are handcrafted on-site at each café by Paris Baguette's expert cakers and bakers and are perfect for any holiday occasion.

The Sweetest Season of the Year Arrives at Paris Baguette with Holiday Treats, Handcrafted Seasonal Beverages, and Festive Artisanal Cakes Galore (PRNewswire)

"This holiday season we're thrilled to bring back delicious fan-favorite holiday flavors and introduce new seasonal offerings to help our guests celebrate the sweetest season of the year," said Cathy Chavenet, SVP and Head of Marketing at Paris Baguette. "The holidays are such a magical time of year for gathering with friends and family, and our showstopping lineup of expertly crafted cakes are the perfect addition to every celebration."

Peppermint Treats & Something Sweet

Now through January 4, seasonal treats are taking over the menu at Paris Baguette cafés nationwide. Whether you're looking for a pick-me-up while holiday shopping, or decking the halls for a festive celebration, Paris Baguette's holiday menu has something for everyone. Guests on-the-go can indulge in delectable pastries like the Peppermint Mochi Donut and Snowman King Cream Donut, as well as expertly crafted coffee creations like Peppermint Mocha Lattes served hot or iced, Peppermint Hot Chocolate and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew. A selection of holiday cakes are also now available, including the Snowman Strawberry Soft Cream Cake, Penguin Pond Chocolate Cake, Enchanted Red Velvet Cake and Cherry Soufflé Cheesecake.

'Tis the Season for Holiday Cakes

Paris Baguette is the destination for festive cakes made with the finest ingredients, seasonal flavors, and expertly crafted designs fit for any holiday celebration. From December 13 through December 25, Paris Baguette's artisanal handcrafted cakes will be the star of the show as the brand offers a selection of 12 limited-edition holiday cakes, including:

Bûche de Noël: A French holiday classic! Mocha roll cake topped with chocolate cream and dusted with cocoa powder and chocolate curls with holiday decor.

Gnome for the Holidays Blueberry Chiffon Cake: Our traditional Blueberry Chiffon Sponge Cake filled with soft cream, topped with blueberry glaze and fresh blueberries with gnome decor.

Winter Village Chocolate Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Our chocolate sponge cake filled with fresh strawberries and chocolate soft cream decked out for Christmas.

Santa's Mixed Berry Soft Cream Cake : Our signature soft cream layered with fresh berries and topped with Santa decor.

Holiday Mocha Cake: Layers of traditional mocha cake filled with mocha buttercream and topped with chocolate curls, fresh berries and Santa's winter village.

Enchanted Red Velvet Cake : Red velvet sponge filled with fresh strawberries and soft cream topped with marshmallows and holiday decor.

Cherry Soufflé Cheesecake: Our unique soufflé cheesecake atop a vanilla sponge base finished with a tart cherry topping and garnished with a sweet cream finish and red velvet macaron.

Snowman Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Our signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with holiday decor.

Penguin Pond Chocolate Cake: Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in chocolate ganache, topped with playful holiday penguins.

Holly Jolly Green Tea Cake : Our green tea sponge filled with fresh strawberries and soft cream, topped with green tea glaze and Santa decor.

St. Nick's Pistachio-Raspberry Trifle Cake: Pistachio soft cream layered between vanilla sponge cake with raspberry preserves & white chocolate crisp pearls topped with holiday decor.

Frosty's Cookie Butter Crunch Cake: Layers of cookie butter soft cream between vanilla sponge with cookie butter pieces and crisp pearls with snowman decor.

Paris Baguette Rewards: The Gift that Keeps on Giving!

This December Paris Baguette Rewards members can enjoy the season of giving, with five offers available December 1 through December 22. Choose from a variety of rewards, including a $3 medium latte or cold brew, a free pastry with beverage purchase, 50 bonus points with any cake purchase and more*. To join for free, guests can visit www.parisbaguette.com/rewards or join on the Paris Baguette app.

A Sweet Start to 2024

The fun doesn't stop when the holiday season ends! From December 27 through January 1, cake lovers can ring in the New Year with two themed cakes including the New Year Strawberry Soft Cream Cake, our signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with New Years decor, and the New Year Chocolate Layer Cake, made with layers of chocolate cake and chocolate buttercream covered in chocolate ganache, topped with New Years decor.

The holiday menu items begin arriving nationwide at Paris Baguette cafes starting November 29 through January 4. Follow us on Instagram @parisbaguette_usa for all the latest offerings and menu updates, and visit ParisBaguette.com to find a list of locations.

*Paris Baguette Rewards members are limited to one offer per order. Visit www.parisbaguette.com/rewards for offer details and to sign up.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

CONTACT:

Kiley Harris

t: (781) 559-0454

kiley.harris@rfbinder.com

Paris Baguette Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paris Baguette