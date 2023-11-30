Frazier Life Sciences Welcomes Lauren Mifflin as Vice President of Company Creation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Life Sciences (FLS), a longstanding venture capital firm investing in innovative biopharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lauren Mifflin, Ph.D., as vice president of company creation. Lauren brings over 12 years of experience in building and growing life sciences and healthcare companies, making her a valuable addition to the FLS team. Based in Boston, Lauren will be implementing FLS' methodical approach to company creation, characterized by an asset-centric portfolio strategy derived from over two decades worth of institutional knowledge.

Frazier Life Sciences (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Lauren to Frazier Life Sciences," commented Dan Estes, Ph.D., general partner at FLS. "Company creation is a core component of our venture investment strategy, and Lauren will further enhance our capabilities to potentially create world-class biopharmaceutical companies, particularly in the area of biologics. "

Prior to joining FLS, Lauren was a venture partner at 82VS, the venture studio of Alloy Therapeutics. She helped to build biologics companies leveraging Alloy's discovery capabilities, including co-founding a company creating T-cell receptor mimic (TCRm) therapeutics for solid tumor indications.

Before her time at 82VS, Lauren was a fellow and 4:59 operating associate at 5AM Ventures, focusing on evaluating investment opportunities and building new life sciences companies. In this capacity, Lauren worked with the founding team of Entrada Therapeutics and was a member of the founding team of Nido Biosciences, spanning strategy, operations and scientific discovery roles. Early in her career, Lauren was a health tech investor at Jump Capital and management consultant at Monitor Group/Monitor Deloitte. With a proven track record in venture creation and a passion for integrating business and science, Lauren is well-positioned to contribute significantly to FLS' ongoing success.

"Amidst challenging market cycles, I believe Frazier Life Sciences has solidified its position as a key player investing strategically across preclinical science and company creation," said Lauren Mifflin, Ph.D., vice president at FLS. "It is a true privilege to join a team celebrated for its deep commitment to scientific rigor and I look forward to leveraging my background to help advance novel life science companies focused on patients' unmet needs."

"Lauren's track record in company formation, particularly within the dynamic Boston biotech ecosystem, positions her as an important asset for us to continue to build out the Frazier Life Sciences portfolio on the East Coast," added Joe Cabral, vice president at FLS. "We look forward to collaborating with Lauren to identify unique opportunities that are consistent with our investment philosophy and offer the potential for transformative patient impact."

About Frazier Life Sciences:

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly-traded companies that discover, develop and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences' funds comprise over $3.3 billion in capital raised, including venture funds focusing on company creation and private companies, and public funds focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, over 60 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by Frazier, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals with deep experience in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Menlo Park, Calif. (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York and London.

Operating professionals (including company creation professionals) were not compensated for the statements regarding their business relationship with Frazier Life Sciences. Such persons will receive ordinary course compensation as part of their company creation efforts and hold a material equity position in the search company associated with them. Such search company is controlled and funded by a venture fund associated with Frazier Life Sciences. Accordingly, there are certain conflicts of interest relating to such operating professionals because they are employed by a Frazier Life Sciences subsidiary and receive compensation and benefits in connection with such employment that are ultimately paid by the search company.

For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, please visit frazierls.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frazier Life Sciences