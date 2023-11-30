Travel Bug Soft Sided Car Mirror Selected as Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Awards Winner

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoldBug announced today that its Travel Bug Soft Sided Car Mirror was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2024.

The Travel Bug Soft Sided Car Mirror is a must-have travel essential, designed to give parents peace of mind while on-the-go. The mirror is functional for both rear-and-forward facing car seats, providing a clear view of children in the backseat. As part of GoldBug's safety protocols, this convex, wide-angled mirror is crash tested and has multiple performance enhancing features including a soft frame, shatter resistant mirror, a horizontal and vertical strap system that keeps the mirror secure and webbing that incorporates a UV stabilizer designed to hold up under prolonged daily use.

"We are thrilled to be receiving this honor from Good Housekeeping and for being recognized as a 2024 Family Travel Awards winner," said Sholeh Mirzai, Chief Merchandising Officer of GoldBug. "Our goal is to provide parents and caretakers with smart solutions that make everyday travel more enjoyable. Winning a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award reinforces our mission to create products with great care, quality and intention bringing ease and comfort to parents."

Good Housekeeping testers said that the Soft Sided Car Mirror is sturdier than other car mirrors and noted, "It doesn't move while driving, which is sometimes challenging with other mirrors." One tester stated that the mirror stayed put despite being "kicked and hit by thrown toys." Users of the Soft Sided Car Mirror also love that the product is lightweight and flat, making it easy to pack in a suitcase.

Travel gear was evaluated in the GH Institute Labs and on the go during real-world travels. Judges considered durability, ease of use, comfort, convenience, innovation, performance and other factors. Testers experienced destinations, attractions and travel services to provide insight into aspects like family-friendliness, service level, amenities, activities, inclusivity, sustainability and more.

The Travel Bug brand is known for its innovative baby gear that makes everyday life easier (and more fun!) for families on-the-go and everywhere in between. Travel Bug's time-saving smart solutions help parents feel like they have an extra set of hands in those busy, sometimes stressful moments. Pulling on decades of experience developing children's products, and as parents themselves, Travel Bug's team understands the importance of products that are convenient, versatile, affordable and dependable. Their high-level of expertise is crucial to creating products that parents and kids can trust.

The Travel Bug Soft Sided Mirror is available on Amazon and retails for $15.99. For more information on Travel Bug, visit www.amazon.com/stores/TravelBug

About GoldBug

GoldBug is a leader in the infant and children's accessories market. GoldBug was founded over 50 years ago and has a strong history of creating innovative, quality products under its own brands and as a licensee for leading national brands. The company is a woman-owned enterprise, led by Katherine Gold, CEO and President. Katherine is a respected voice and philanthropist working to improve maternal health outcomes, and she sits on the Boards of the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), Delivering Good, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver.

