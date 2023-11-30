Trinity Consultants Acquires Soundview Consultants

Stemming from the firms' symbiotic relationship and aligned values, the acquisition strategically positions Trinity for continued growth and innovation.

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets, today announced its acquisition of Soundview Consultants LLC, an environmental consulting firm based in Gig Harbor, Washington, that specializes in natural resource assessments, environmental planning, land use, and permitting services.

Trinity Consultants (PRNewswire)

Soundview joins Trinity's Water & Ecology team of experts from Trinity's previous acquisitions of Minnow Aquatic Environmental Services, ECOSA, Vision Environment, Ecofish Research, AWN Consulting, and WestLand Resources.

For the past 15 years, Soundview's scientists, planners, and project managers have provided optimal site utilization and intelligent permitting strategies that carefully consider clients' needs while balancing the complexity of the regulatory environment. The company provides its clients with natural and aquatic resource assessments (including wetland and ordinary high-water delineations and site assessments), extensive environmental planning (analysis, code review, documentation, mapping, and negotiations), and unique mitigation planning to ensure the best use of land, favorable project entitlements and permits, and ongoing regulatory compliance for projects with complex aquatic and ecological challenges.

"Soundview embodies the principles of scientific excellence and environmental ethics that we most value in pioneering solutions for a changing climate," said Mike Remsberg, divisional president of Water & Ecology at Trinity. "The company's shared values and complementary services make it a great fit, both culturally and technically, within the Trinity ecosystem. Soundview's reputation as a marquee aquatic consulting company will augment our specialty in this area, ultimately allowing us to be stewards of a stronger, more sustainable environment."

Trinity and Soundview's synergistic suite of services and strong cultural alignment make for a natural integration, creating new opportunities for everyone involved without fundamentally changing the identity or mission of either group. The acquisition highlights Trinity's commitment to developing the company's natural and aquatic resource consulting practice in the U.S. market and complements its existing areas of expertise, including air, water, and acoustics.

"The Trinity acquisition marks the next phase of Soundview's ongoing growth and successional planning to help protect the long-term viability of the leading environmental consultancy we have built," said Jeremy Downs, Soundview's principal and founder. "This partnership enables us to ensure strong career growth opportunities for our team and expansion into new markets."

Downs will work closely with Remsberg and Trinity leadership to identify internal and external growth opportunities for both companies.

Chinook Capital Advisors advised Soundview on its sale to Trinity Consultants.

To learn more about Trinity Consultants and its services and leadership team, visit https://www.trinityconsultants.com.

About Soundview Consultants

Soundview Consultants LLC is an environmental consulting firm that specializes in land use planning, especially for land located near critical areas such as wetlands, rivers, streams, lakes, and marine shorelines. The company's scientists, environmental planners, and project managers have extensive training and experience in site planning and design, project coordination, permitting, and management.

About Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EHS regulatory compliance, built environment, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

