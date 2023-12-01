ANDIS UNVEILS NEWEST "CREATIVE COLLAB" WITH CELEBRITY GROOMER AND VIRAL SENSATION, GABRIEL FEITOSA

WITH A DESIGN BASED ON GABRIEL'S OWN FANTASY GROOMING STYLE, THIS CLIPPER BENEFITS ANIMAL CHARITIES WHILE DEMONSTRATING HIS COMMITMENT TO HIS CRAFT, CREATIVITY AND ANIMAL CLIENTS.

STURTEVANT, Wis., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the newest installment of its Creative Collab Series, Andis® Company , a leading manufacturer of grooming tools, partners with the award-winning, celebrity pet groomer Gabriel Feitosa, bringing fans a limited-edition colorway of the popular Pulse ZR® II cordless clipper. Inspired by Gabriel's viral exotic pet grooms on TikTok, animal lovers are sure to go wild for this new design. Dedicated to demonstrating the artistry, creativity and passion of Andis' top creators, the Creative Collab Series tools reflect each of the professionals who inspire them. With 10,000 dollars going to the RedRover Foundation for animals in crisis, the purchase of this stylish new clipper will benefit the animals veterinarians and groomers have vowed to serve.

Gabriel Feitosa (PRNewswire)

"Even early in my career I loved using my creativity to showcase dogs," said Gabriel. "When I started talking to Andis about this clipper collab I knew I wanted to do something with the Pulse ZR II clipper. The versatility with detachable blades and five speeds is amazing – this clipper is my right hand in the salon and it only made sense that we collab around my favorite tool. Getting to share my spin on the tool while opening an opportunity to give back to animals in need is an incredible honor."

The Pulse ZR II Cordless Clipper is a favorite among professional groomers due to its high power, variable speeds and replaceable battery for non-stop grooming. Sold with its charging dock and equipped with a ceramicEDGE® Blade that stays cooler and sharper than other competing blades, the Pulse ZR II offers flexibility unmatched by any other clipper in the pet industry. Featuring Gabriel's unique flair, these limited-edition clippers are an homage to his love of animals and anime, especially Pokémon.

Speaking on the charitable aspect of the partnership, Andis Foundation President and Andis Company Co-CEO, Laura Andis Bishop said, "We are extremely excited that because of this collab, Andis Foundation will donate up to $10,000 to RedRover as it works to bring animals out of crisis through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance and education. In addition, we will also be donating to the San Diego Humane Society, where our friend Gabriel volunteers his grooming time to help pets find their forever homes."

Available while supplies last, Gabriel's limited-edition clipper will be available for purchase at authorized Andis dealers and on the Andis Website . To learn more about Andis Company, follow them on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook, and Gabriel on Instagram . To learn more about RedRover and its lifesaving services, visit https://redrover.org/

For more information, visit the Creative Collabs page on the Andis website.

About Andis® Company

Andis Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling, and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers, and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe. The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability, and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their own way. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com .

Christian Scillian

(608) 609-2538

cscillian@evokebrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andis Company