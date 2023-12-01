POLARIS AWARDED A 2023 POPULAR SCIENCE "BEST OF WHAT'S NEW" AWARD

The Utility Side-By-Side and Fully Electric RANGER XP Kinetic Recognized in the Automotive Category

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris, (NYSE: PII) the global leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today announced it has been awarded a prestigious 2023 Popular Science Best of What's New Award for its all-electric Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic within the automotive category. The Polaris RANGER XP Kinetic is a groundbreaking offering for the off-road industry and showcases the benefits that electric technology provides to the utility off-road customer, from its instantaneous torque that delivers precise control when pulling or towing heavy loads, to a quieter ride that allows for easy conversations with passengers, the ability to work in the early morning or late evenings without waking neighbors, working around livestock, or stealthy trips to favorite hunting spots.

Best of What's New is Popular Science's longest-running editorial franchise and one of its most popular features, as well as a longtime media favorite and coveted award within the industry. The judging criteria includes the significance of the innovation, the quality of the design and the finished product, the originality of the product, and the ambition and scope of the project.

"Polaris RANGER has been the No. 1 selling utility side-by-side brand for more than 15 years and with the all-new, fully electric RANGER Kinetic XP getting into the market this year, our utility customers are seeing firsthand the performance and power that electric powertrains can provide," said Josh Hermes, vice president of Electric Off Road, Polaris. "Being recognized by Popular Science and receiving their Best of What's New Award is a testament to that vehicle's performance and our continued efforts to innovate and set new standards within the off-road industry."

With industry-leading horsepower and torque, the RANGER XP Kinetic offers more power than ever to pull more, haul more, and get more done. Featuring an all-electric powertrain, engineered for off-road use through Polaris' exclusive 10-year partnership with Zero Motorcycles®, the RANGER XP Kinetic set a new benchmark for utility side-by-side vehicle performance and productivity. Its electric powertrain also means fewer moving parts for lower maintenance costs and more uptime for increased productivity. All RANGER XP Kinetic models are equipped with RIDE COMMAND+ , which offers industry-first connected vehicle services, including remote vehicle location services, battery status monitoring, enhanced group ride tracking, and more. RANGER XP Kinetic side-by-sides started rolling off Polaris' manufacturing line in Huntsville, Ala., and shipping to dealers and customers earlier this year .

"Since 1988, Popular Science has proudly celebrated the groundbreaking innovations changing our world. The Best of What's New Awards showcase the year's radical ideas that are improving our everyday lives and our futures. From pioneering disease treatments to inspiring progress in space exploration, and from the electrification of the auto industry to forward-thinking gadgets, this year's list truly represents the Best of What's New in 2023," said Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Annie Colbert.

To learn more about the RANGER XP Kinetic, please visit https://ranger.polaris.com/en-us/ or join the conversation and follow on Facebook sm, Instagram sm, YouTube sm and Xsm .

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

About BEST OF WHAT'S NEW

Every year since 1988, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top innovations—breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their categories. Best of What's New Awards are presented to products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors, and Emergency Services & Defense.

About POPULAR SCIENCE

Established in 1872, Popular Science is one of America's oldest and most trusted media brands. Popular Science has a legacy of bringing readers groundbreaking innovations and discoveries, demystifying the world, and examining everything from the marvels of deep space to the secret lives of everyday staples. Popular Science makes science and tech engaging, approachable, and inclusive to keep readers, listeners, and viewers plugged into and excited about the world around them. Popular Science is part of Recurrent Ventures, a privately held media company that includes brands such as Futurism, The Drive, Outdoor Life, and Task & Purpose.

