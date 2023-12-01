Talos Energy Appoints John Spath as Executive Vice President and Head of Operations

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced the appointment of John Spath as Executive Vice President and Head of Operations, effective immediately. Mr. Spath will have responsibility for the Company's upstream business operations.

Mr. Spath recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations and has held positions as Senior Vice President of Drilling and Production Operations, Vice President of Production Operations, and Drilling Manager since joining Talos in 2013. Mr. Spath brings over 28 years of energy industry experience spanning roles in engineering, offshore operations, deepwater drilling, and senior management. Mr. Spath began his career at McDermott as a Process Engineer, followed by over eight years at Marathon Oil Corporation, leading offshore projects as a Facilities Engineer, Production Foreman, and Deepwater Drilling Engineer. Mr. Spath served as an independent consultant on deepwater drilling and completion projects at Mariner Energy, Stone Energy, Deep Gulf Energy, and Helix Energy Solutions Group before joining deepwater drilling operations at Talos. Mr. Spath holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Mr. Spath succeeds Mr. Robert "Bob" Abendschein, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "I am very pleased to announce John Spath's appointment. John has a demonstrated track record and experience at Talos and has earned the respect of his peers in Talos and the industry. We are confident he will do a great job. We thank Bob for his leadership at Talos over the past several years, and wish him success going forward."

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise toward the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends present in many offshore basins worldwide. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

