OneOncology Partners Continue Growth By Adding Practices to National Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, announced significant growth across the network as three partners have expanded by adding local practices and physicians.

Pacific Cancer Medical Center, which has five medical oncologists, led by Dr. Veena Charu, and five advanced practice providers caring for patients in two clinics in Anaheim, California, has joined the Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN). LACN now has 21 medical oncologists and ten advanced practice providers treating patients at 15 clinics throughout the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

With three physicians from the Maury Regional Medical Group in Columbia, Tennessee joining Tennessee Oncology, the practice now has 35 clinical sites of care across Tennessee and in Northwest Georgia. Drs. Mark Messenger, Romany Johnpulle, and Varun Dhulipala will continue to provide care on-site at the Maury Regional Cancer Center in Columbia. They will also be joined by Dr. Dixon Dorand, Jr.

Based in Flint, Michigan, Genesee Cancer and Blood Disease Treatment Center, has joined Cancer and Hematology Centers, the largest physician-owned oncology and hematology practice in Michigan. Rizwan Danish, MD, and three advance practice providers care for patients in Genesee County, 70 miles north of Detroit. Earlier this year, Cancer and Hematology Centers opened a clinic in Big Rapids, Michigan expanding north from their Western Michigan roots.

"Our partners continue to grow by adding practices and expanding high-quality cancer care regionally," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. Independent oncologists see enduring value by affiliating with leading oncology practices locally and OneOncology nationally. We look forward to working with our new partners to bring each best-in-class clinical services and clinical trial opportunities that will enhance patient access to care."

OneOncology recently announced that Mid Florida Cancer Centers became the 19th practice to join the network across 15 states. In 2023, OneOncology continued its growth momentum by adding four large practices and 143 providers.

