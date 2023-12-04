VARSITY SPIRIT UNVEILS ITS FIRST-EVER BEAUTY LINE CREATED FOR PERFORMANCE ATHLETES

Varsity Beauty to launch skincare, haircare, cosmetics and fragrances made by athletes for athletes

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, yearbook, camps and competitions – today revealed the company will debut its first beauty line inspired by and designed for the needs of spirit athletes that is formulated for their performance and recovery.

Varsity Beauty is built for high-impact, long-wear performance and is sweat and transfer-resistant. The variety of carefully crafted skincare, haircare, cosmetics and fragrances were developed using insights from cheer and dance athletes, resulting in formulas made with high-quality ingredients for use on and off the mat.

"Varsity Spirit plays an integral role in the lives of cheerleaders and dancers, and we're constantly looking for ways to enhance our support of these athletes so they can continue to perform at the highest levels," said Nicole Lauchaire, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Media for Varsity Spirit. "We recognized that one area we could elevate our support was with athletes' beauty routines. This comprehensive product line is complete with makeup, skincare and haircare that work as hard as these athletes do."

Created in partnership with Batallure Beauty, a world class beauty and fragrance development company, the debut product line will be available for purchase this spring and includes:

Ready Set Red Liquid Lip – $19.99

Spirit Shimmer Highlighter Duo - $27.99 (includes two shades)

Stick It Hair Slick Stick – $19.99

Turn Up the Volume Strong Hold Hairspray – $22.99 (full size) / $12.99 (travel size)

Electric Berry Fruity Body Mist – $22.99 (full size) / $12.99 (travel size)

Sweet Victory Vanilla Body Mist – $22.99 (full size) / $12.99 (travel size)

Rewind Makeup Remover Balm – $19.99

Reset Cleansing Face Wash – $18.99

Spirit Shine PH-tinted Lip Oil – $18.99

Celebrating athlete diversity was a priority for Varsity Spirit throughout the development of Varsity Beauty. The line includes products with shades complementary to all skin tones, along with a lip oil featuring a universally adaptive pH component. Varsity Beauty is certified cruelty-free and each formula received feedback from the very athletes Varsity Spirit serves.

"Our vision was to conceptualize a premium product line that resonates with athletes' unique needs and serves them not only during performances but in their everyday lives," Lauchaire said. "The cheer and dance spaces are so beautifully diverse, and we endeavored to ensure Varsity Beauty celebrates the individuality that sets each athlete apart and provides all athletes the chance to authentically connect with this emerging beauty brand. Varsity Beauty was developed to offer athletes high quality, top performance products, and we collaborated directly with cheer and dance athletes throughout the development process. When we say Varsity Beauty was built by athletes for athletes, we mean it, and it's a genuine representation of our commitment to authenticity."

Varsity Beauty will be available for purchase through three avenues: onsite at select Varsity Spirit championship events, online through the Varsity Shop , and teams will be able to purchase through their Varsity Spirit Fashion Sales Rep or Varsity All Star Fashion Specialist.

For more information and updates on Varsity Beauty, visit www.varsity.com and follow Varsity Spirit on social media @VarsitySpirit.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is a leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

